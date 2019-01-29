Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Team Penske provides an early preview to the Coca-Cola 600

Team Penske provides an early preview to the Coca-Cola 600
1h ago

In a special event Monday afternoon, Charlotte Motor Speedway officials unveiled a new patriotic logo for the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600.

CMS also hosted more than 50 members of Team Penske, who spent several hours Monday engaging in an organization pit crew competition on the track’s pit road.

Joey Logano – the reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion – joined fellow Penske drivers Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric joined Wood Brothers Racing driver Paul Menard in attempting to determine the fastest pit crew in Roger Penske’s stable.

Blaney’s No. 12 team took the top prize and received Shell gift cards for winning the competition.

“Sixty years is a long time and it’s all a real testament to my dad, Bruton Smith, who came up with this crazy idea of a 600-mile race,” said Marcus Smith, the president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, Inc.

“Today, it’s NASCAR’s longest race and the biggest challenge for a driver, a team and a car. Those are part of the components that help make the Coca-Cola 600 one of the crown jewels of NASCAR, and to have Coca-Cola as a partner for 35 years and counting – the longest entitlement sponsorship of its kind in sports – it’s a really special thing.”

Ricky Craven joins Fox Sports' NASCAR broadcast team

Ricky Craven joins Fox Sports' NASCAR broadcast team
