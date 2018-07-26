Talladega Superspeedway to undertake $50 million infield renovation

International Speedway Corporation on Thursday unveiled a $50 million plan to redevelop the infield at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

The infield project, called “Transformation,” will include a garage area fan zone experience, “up close” fan access, interactive attractions and numerous enhanced amenities for both fans and participants.

Among the attractions: a fan walkway under the same roof as the race car bays in the new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage and a 35,000 square-foot covered Open Air Club, which includes seating, a bar and a 41-foot diagonal video screen to watch on-track action.

The entire project is expected to be completed in time for the October 2019 NASCAR race weekend. Construction will begin following this October’s race weekend.

“Since 1969, no other track in NASCAR has lived its brand better than Talladega Superspeedway. Big, bold and one-of-a-kind best describe this legendary facility and the larger-than-life visionary who created it, my grandfather. Bill France Sr.,” said ISC CEO Lesa France Kennedy in a statement.

“Today’s announcement is a world-class extension of his vision offering many new amenities and conveniences. It’s a great day for the track, ISC and the state of Alabama. This is a special place to our family and so many race fans all over the world, and its future is incredibly bright.”

Also scheduled is a new Victory Lane’ a two-level paddock club with seating for 600 located near the end of pit road.

Approximately 300 new RV spaces – all with power and water hookups – will now be a part of the track’s infield via two main areas, one that will offer a view of the backstretch and the other located near the start-finish line. Current infield RV areas, including those on the legendary Talladega Boulevard, will remain the same.

Additional new enhancements are comprised of: a two-lane, oversized vehicle tunnel at the end of the backstretch; a tram route that will deliver fans to the garage fan zone; infield premium parking opportunities; new infield shower options in Turns 1 & 2; expanded drivers meeting location; renovated media center; and a race operations building erected high atop the tri-oval.

“Almost 50 years ago, Alabama became home to Talladega Superspeedway, a staple for the sport and a driver of tourism in our state,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said. “Today, I was thrilled to help kick off the development of the ‘Talladega Transformation Infield Project.’ This project will take this track into its next 50 years and give its loyal fans an even better experience.”

Hoar Construction, based in nearby Birmingham, Ala., is the preconstruction contractor while the DLR Group is the project’s architect. DLR Group is also part of renovation projects at ISM Raceway near Phoenix and Richmond (Va.) Raceway.