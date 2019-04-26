Full 2019 Talladega spring race weekend schedule
Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway will host the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.
The schedule is subject to change. All times listed are Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).
Friday, April 26
12:35 p.m. - 1:25 p.m., Xfinity Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)
1:35 p.m. - 2:25 p.m., Cup Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)
2:35 p.m. - 3:25 p.m., Xfinity Series final practice (TV: NASCAR.com)
4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: FS1)
Saturday, April 27
10:10 a.m., Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: FS1)
1 p.m., Xfinity Series race - Green flag 1:19 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)
4:40 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: FOX; Radio: MRN)
Sunday, April 28
2 p.m., Cup Series race - Green flag 2:19 p.m. (TV: FOX; Radio: MRN)
