Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Full 2019 Talladega spring race weekend schedule

Full 2019 Talladega spring race weekend schedule
By:
9m ago

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway will host the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA NIGHTVISION LAMPS
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Shell Pennzoil
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA NIGHTVISION LAMPS leads a pack of cars
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's

The schedule is subject to change. All times listed are Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, April 26

12:35 p.m. - 1:25 p.m., Xfinity Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

1:35 p.m. - 2:25 p.m., Cup Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

2:35 p.m. - 3:25 p.m., Xfinity Series final practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: FS1)

Saturday, April 27

10:10 a.m., Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: FS1)

1 p.m., Xfinity Series race - Green flag 1:19 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

4:40 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: FOX; Radio: MRN)

Sunday, April 28

2 p.m., Cup Series race - Green flag 2:19 p.m. (TV: FOX; Radio: MRN)

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Location Talladega Superspeedway
Author Tim Southers
