Full 2019 Talladega spring race weekend schedule

The schedule is subject to change. All times listed are Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, April 26

12:35 p.m. - 1:25 p.m., Xfinity Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

1:35 p.m. - 2:25 p.m., Cup Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

2:35 p.m. - 3:25 p.m., Xfinity Series final practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: FS1)

Saturday, April 27

10:10 a.m., Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: FS1)

1 p.m., Xfinity Series race - Green flag 1:19 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

4:40 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: FOX; Radio: MRN)

Sunday, April 28

2 p.m., Cup Series race - Green flag 2:19 p.m. (TV: FOX; Radio: MRN)