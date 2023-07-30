Subscribe
Previous / Hamlin on modern NASCAR: "You adapt or you die" Next / Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans
NASCAR Cup News

Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive

Supercars will officially back the Richard Childress Racing entry that Brodie Kostecki will race the Indianapolis NASCAR Cup Series race next month.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
_MobileX_car_model - scott design 2_view only copy

Kostecki will become the second Supercars driver to make a NASCAR cameo this year following Shane van Gisbergen's sensational debut victory in Chicago earlier this month.

Both Kostecki and van Gisbergen will both be on the Indy road course grid, the latter making a second start for Trackhouse Racing, while the former makes his debut in an extra RCR Camaro.

The major backing for the Kostecki car is coming from Peter Adderton's MobileX company.

However Supercars itself will also help fund the ride with prominent signage spruiking its international SuperView streaming service.

The move comes amid an upswing in interest from US viewers in Supercars following the van Gisbergen debut.

“We’re very excited to be backing Brodie and his team on his NASCAR debut with the SuperView advertisement,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“Shane van Gisbergen’s spectacular victory earlier this month was seen around the globe, and we received more than 14,000 expressions of interest in SuperView within days after the win.

“That resulted in more than two million views on our website for our Townsville event one week later and 3.3 million YouTube minutes watched over the same period.

“This partnership presents an excellent opportunity for us to highlight the exceptional streaming quality and comprehensive coverage that SuperView offers to racing fans all around the world."

It is expected that several Supercars drivers will end up racing full-time in NASCAR in the coming years.

Van Gisbergen is likely to make his Stateside move next year while Kostecki has also made little secret of his long-term NASCAR ambitions.

Cam Waters is another driver working on a NASCAR cameo which could become a full-time ride in the future.

shares
comments

Hamlin on modern NASCAR: "You adapt or you die"

Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Whincup comeback an "awesome fallback" for Triple Eight

Whincup comeback an "awesome fallback" for Triple Eight

Supercars
Eastern Creek

Whincup comeback an "awesome fallback" for Triple Eight Whincup comeback an "awesome fallback" for Triple Eight

Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans

Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans

NASCAR Cup

Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Brodie Kostecki More from
Brodie Kostecki
Busch: Van Gisbergen the favourite for Indy NASCAR race

Busch: Van Gisbergen the favourite for Indy NASCAR race

NASCAR Cup

Busch: Van Gisbergen the favourite for Indy NASCAR race Busch: Van Gisbergen the favourite for Indy NASCAR race

Kostecki is the next Supercars star heading to NASCAR

Kostecki is the next Supercars star heading to NASCAR

NASCAR Cup
Inidianapolis

Kostecki is the next Supercars star heading to NASCAR Kostecki is the next Supercars star heading to NASCAR

Erebus to auction off sponsorship

Erebus to auction off sponsorship

Supercars

Erebus to auction off sponsorship Erebus to auction off sponsorship

Latest news

Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now

Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now

The danger Verstappen faces alongside deja vu in his latest Spa fightback

The danger Verstappen faces alongside deja vu in his latest Spa fightback

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

The danger Verstappen faces alongside deja vu in his latest Spa fightback The danger Verstappen faces alongside deja vu in his latest Spa fightback

London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale

London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale

FE Formula E
London ePrix II

London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale

Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under-fire Alpine

Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under-fire Alpine

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under-fire Alpine Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under-fire Alpine

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe