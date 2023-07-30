Supercars helping fund Kostecki NASCAR drive

Kostecki will become the second Supercars driver to make a NASCAR cameo this year following Shane van Gisbergen's sensational debut victory in Chicago earlier this month.

Both Kostecki and van Gisbergen will both be on the Indy road course grid, the latter making a second start for Trackhouse Racing, while the former makes his debut in an extra RCR Camaro.

The major backing for the Kostecki car is coming from Peter Adderton's MobileX company.

However Supercars itself will also help fund the ride with prominent signage spruiking its international SuperView streaming service.

The move comes amid an upswing in interest from US viewers in Supercars following the van Gisbergen debut.

“We’re very excited to be backing Brodie and his team on his NASCAR debut with the SuperView advertisement,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“Shane van Gisbergen’s spectacular victory earlier this month was seen around the globe, and we received more than 14,000 expressions of interest in SuperView within days after the win.

“That resulted in more than two million views on our website for our Townsville event one week later and 3.3 million YouTube minutes watched over the same period.

“This partnership presents an excellent opportunity for us to highlight the exceptional streaming quality and comprehensive coverage that SuperView offers to racing fans all around the world."

It is expected that several Supercars drivers will end up racing full-time in NASCAR in the coming years.

Van Gisbergen is likely to make his Stateside move next year while Kostecki has also made little secret of his long-term NASCAR ambitions.

Cam Waters is another driver working on a NASCAR cameo which could become a full-time ride in the future.