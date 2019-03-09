Fight breaks out on pit road during Cup qualifying at Phoenix

A brief fight broke out between Stewart-Haas Racing's Daniel Suarez and Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell after Suarez approached McDowell on pit road following Round 1.

Suarez was apparently upset that McDowell impeded his qualifying run on the track.

"(Suarez) tried to crash us and I just didn't appreciate it," said McDowell. “I held him up on that lap, that was just a miscommunication. We were all waiting until the end to go out there.”

Said Suarez: “Just a lack of respect. You got to try to get out of the way if someone is making a hot lap. That’s racing.

“I’m the kind of driver that I’m going to give a lot of respect to you, always, if you give me respect back. If you don’t give me respect, I’m going to go kick your ass.”