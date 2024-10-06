Playoff trouble: Daniel Suarez wrecks early after Talladega penalty

Per NASCAR, the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet made unapproved adjustments to the roof area following Saturday's inspection period. Daniel Suarez and team have been issued an at-track penalty that puts them at the rear of the field for the start. His car chief was also ejected.

He served the pass-through penalty on pit road after the green flag, but things only got worse from there. He was swallowed up by the field on Lap 11, but put the car in the middle of the track in order to keep up with the pack while being lapped. Things got tight as the field split him, and Suarez then tried to force his way into the outside line as the field roared by. He needed a caution but unfortunately for Suarez, he was the caution. He came up in front of quickly closing B.J. McLeod, turning himself into the outside wall and spinning to the inside apron. Suarez continued on, but with damage.

Suarez had already qualified 31st, second-lowest of all playoff drivers. While regaining track position and even laps isn't the hardest thing to do at a superspeedway, it placed Suarez in a difficult position regarding his ability to score stage points.

He ended up scoring none and never even got back on the lead lap. Misfortune found him again in the closing laps as he was collected in a massive 23-car crash. He finished 26th and leaves Talladega 13 points out. It's not quite a must-win, and he actually ended up gaining one-point on the cut-line.