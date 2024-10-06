Playoff trouble: Daniel Suarez wrecks early after Talladega penalty
It was a disastrous start for the title hopeful at Talladega Superspeedway.
Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Per NASCAR, the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet made unapproved adjustments to the roof area following Saturday's inspection period. Daniel Suarez and team have been issued an at-track penalty that puts them at the rear of the field for the start. His car chief was also ejected.
He served the pass-through penalty on pit road after the green flag, but things only got worse from there. He was swallowed up by the field on Lap 11, but put the car in the middle of the track in order to keep up with the pack while being lapped. Things got tight as the field split him, and Suarez then tried to force his way into the outside line as the field roared by. He needed a caution but unfortunately for Suarez, he was the caution. He came up in front of quickly closing B.J. McLeod, turning himself into the outside wall and spinning to the inside apron. Suarez continued on, but with damage.
Suarez had already qualified 31st, second-lowest of all playoff drivers. While regaining track position and even laps isn't the hardest thing to do at a superspeedway, it placed Suarez in a difficult position regarding his ability to score stage points.
He ended up scoring none and never even got back on the lead lap. Misfortune found him again in the closing laps as he was collected in a massive 23-car crash. He finished 26th and leaves Talladega 13 points out. It's not quite a must-win, and he actually ended up gaining one-point on the cut-line.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ross Chastain willing to help Chevy teammates, but 'not at the expense of me'
Daniel Suarez salvages playoff hopes despite dreadful Bristol showing
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR
NASCAR Cup: Ross Chastain holds off William Byron to win in Kansas
How the Penske duo bested Trackhouse in NASCAR overtime
Chastain "surprised" he could potentially miss the 2024 playoffs
Latest news
What we can expect from LVMH's billion-dollar F1 deal
Blaney furious, Bowman "disappointed in myself" after Talladega wreck
Aston Martin F1 reserve driver Felipe Drugovich “surprised by the speed” in maiden IndyCar test
Croatia edging closer to WRC return in 2026
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments