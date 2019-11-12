Tony Stewart named honorary pace car driver at Homestead

Stewart, who will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January, will lead the field to the green flag in a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

“Having Tony Stewart drive the pace car on Sunday is what hosting the championship is about,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “Stewart is one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR and motorsports as a whole. He’s won in IndyCars, Sprint cars and much more and will always be known as having performed at the top level in multiple disciplines. We are thrilled that he will be a part of our championship race.”

Stewart, a three-time winner at Homestead has one driver still in the championship fight with Kevin Harvick. Harvick won his only title for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014 and enters this weekend's finale as the only non-Joe Gibbs Racing driver.