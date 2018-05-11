Stewart-Haas Racing unveils new sponsor for Clint Bowyer

Clint Bowyer’s strong start to the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season has garnered him a new sponsorship deal.

ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing resources for integrated IT products and technology solutions in the United States, has signed a multi-year deal to help sponsor SHR’s No. 14 Ford driven by Bowyer.

Itsavvy will serve as primary sponsor on Bowyer’s No. 14 in two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races this season – Sept. 22 at Richmond, Va., aand Nov. 11 at Phoenix – and will serve as an associate sponsor at all other races.

“The crossover between what ITsavvy does and what we do is strong, and ITsavvy can tell a great story with Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Mike Verlander, vice president of sales and marketing, SHR. “Walk through our race shop and throughout the garage and you’ll see how our race cars and our entire industry relies on technology.

“From engine diagnostics to fuel-mileage calculations, our business is dependent on technology solutions. The senior-level introductions our sport can make will lead to new business opportunities for ITsavvy.”

Founded in 2004, ITsavvy combines a comprehensive, value-added reseller business of more than a million computer, hardware and software products with an industry-leading advanced solutions group.

“If it makes my race car faster than everybody else’s car, then I’m all for it,” said Bowyer, a winner of nine NASCAR Cup Series races, including earlier this season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. “While these are stock cars, the technology inside them is impressive, and the research and development that goes into all the parts and pieces we use to build these cars is cutting edge.

“The days of paper and pencil are long gone. Heck, we’re not even using tape measures anymore. It’s all digital measurement, and we keep all that data on computers. Technical support and race support go hand in hand, and to have an in-house partner in ITsavvy makes our program that much better.”

Bowyer, 38, is currently fifth in the series standings, enjoying one of the best seasons of his career.