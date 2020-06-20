Two Stewart-Haas Racing employees test positive for COVID-19

SHR released the following statement:

“Stewart-Haas Racing has experienced two positive COVID-19 test results, neither of which involved personnel who travel to race events.

“Robust protocols have been in place and continue to be followed diligently to mitigate the spread of the virus while maintaining the health and safety of all members of the organization and greater community.”

The cases are the first publicly announced of the virus among NASCAR team members. Following the cancellation of the original Atlanta race weekend in March, a NASCAR employee who worked at the track that weekend before the event was postponed tested positive for COVID-19.

Since NASCAR resumed its racing schedule on May 17, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among those who have attended races.

NASCAR undertakes temperature checks and medical screenings of all at-track personnel for every race but does not administer COVID-19 tests at the track.

There was no immediate response from NASCAR regarding SHR’s statement.