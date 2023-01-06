Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Format revealed for 2023 NASCAR Clash at the L.A. Coliseum
NASCAR Cup News

Stewart-Haas Racing adds familiar faces to 2023 crew chief lineup

Stewart-Haas Racing has added a pair of new crew chiefs to its NASCAR teams this season and both are familiar faces.

Jim Utter
By:
Stewart-Haas Racing adds familiar faces to 2023 crew chief lineup
Listen to this article

Chad Johnston, who previously worked at SHR as crew chief for team co-owner Tony Stewart in 2014 and 2015, returns this season as the crew chief for new SHR Cup driver Ryan Preece and the No. 41 Ford team.

In 2016, Johnston moved to the former Chip Ganassi Racing and served as crew chief to driver Kyle Larson and the duo won five races together in five seasons. Johnston returned to the Truck Series in 2021 with David Gilliland Racing, where he won a race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in 2021 with Preece as the driver.

Jonathan Toney, a longtime engineer at SHR, has been promoted to crew chief of SHR’s new No. 00 Xfinity Series team with driver Cole Custer.

Toney, who first joined the original Haas CNC Racing in 2003, was the lead engineer for Stewart and the No. 14 team from 2009 through 2012, including Stewart’s third Cup Series championship in 2011 and the first for SHR. He has remained an engineer at SHR assisting the organization’s Cup and Xfinity programs.

 

“In Chad Johnston and Jonathan Toney, we’ve got two guys who are hungry to win that also bring a lot of smarts and experience to each of their roles,” said Greg Zipadelli, SHR’s chief competition officer “Both are very familiar with our program and our people.

“It’s great to have Chad back with our race team. A lot of the people he worked with when he was here before are still here today, and he already has a rapport with Ryan Preece. Chad fits in seamlessly and has a tremendous work ethic.

“Jonathan has been a workhorse and his fingerprints are on a lot of the success this team has enjoyed. He’s been here since the very beginning and knows this place inside and out. Jonathan has definitely earned this opportunity and all of us are proud to see him take on this new role.”

The rest of SHR’s crew chief lineup remains unchanged across its Cup and Xfinity teams.

- Rodney Childers remains crew chief for the No. 4 Cup team with driver Kevin Harvick.

- John Klausmeier remains the crew chief for the No. Cup 14 team and driver Chase Briscoe.

- Drew Blickensderfer took over as crew chief for Aric Almirola and the No. 10 team in 2022 and returns in 2023.

- Richard Boswell will again serve as crew chief for driver Riley Herbst and the No. 98 team in the Xfinity Series.

shares
comments
Format revealed for 2023 NASCAR Clash at the L.A. Coliseum
Previous article

Format revealed for 2023 NASCAR Clash at the L.A. Coliseum
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released
NASCAR Cup

2023 NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweeks schedule released

Hailie Deegan: Move to ThorSport is "perfect ideal situation"
NASCAR Truck

Hailie Deegan: Move to ThorSport is "perfect ideal situation"

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Drag racer killed in Australia
Drag Drag

Drag racer killed in Australia

A drag racing crash at Willowbank Raceway in Australia has claimed the life of a competitor.

Al-Attiyah apologises for "reacting harshly" to Audi Dakar power boost
Dakar Dakar

Al-Attiyah apologises for "reacting harshly" to Audi Dakar power boost

Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah has apologised for “reacting harshly” at the decision by Dakar Rally organisers to increase the power output of his Audi rivals ahead of Stage 5.

Vasseur wants quicker, stricter action for future F1 cost cap breaches
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vasseur wants quicker, stricter action for future F1 cost cap breaches

New Ferrari Formula 1 boss Frederic Vasseur believes there needs to be quicker and stricter action for future cost cap breaches after the controversy surrounding Red Bull in 2022.

Honda boss says Sasahara ‘had heart set on’ Toyota move
Super Formula Super Formula

Honda boss says Sasahara ‘had heart set on’ Toyota move

Honda motorsport boss Masaya Nagai says he knew that Ukyo Sasahara had “his heart set on” leaving the marque in favour of a switch to Toyota for 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.