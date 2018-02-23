Global
NASCAR Cup Atlanta Practice report

Stenhouse tops first Atlanta Cup practice over Larson and Wallace

By: Lee Spencer, NASCAR Senior Writer
23/02/2018 06:08

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. stopped the Bow-Tie Brigade at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday.

With less than 10 minutes remaining in first practice for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Stenhouse Jr. jumped to the top of the leader board with a speed of 186.384mph (29.745-sec).

Kyle Larson was second followed by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Ty Dillon, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.

Wallace set the quick pace early after a two-lap run. He posted a fast lap of 185.834mph which held after the first 15 minutes. During a drive with team owner Richard Petty at a local Coca-Cola appearance, Wallace asked the King what his expectations were for the year.

“I wanted to see what his take was and he says looking back on last year, they knew where they stood, 15th to 20th more so on the back side of that,” Wallace said. “And he wants to improve to a top 8 to a top 12 team. And I’m like, okay, that’s right in the ballpark I was saying. I was saying top 10 to top 15, so he says yes there are going to be days where we are better than that, and there’s going to be days when we’re worse than that. But, we all have to keep in once piece and bring it home and let us work on it and not get behind.”

Ty Dillon was second-quick (185.648mph) in that first run followed by Bowman, Byron, Bowyer, Newman, Almirola, Menard, Allmendinger and Johnson.

After the first 30 minutes, Brad Keselowski and Harvick 17 laps—the most during the session. Only 30 drivers had posted laps.

Thirty-five minutes into the session, Larson topped Wallace’s speed with a lap of 185.915mph. Ty Dillon fell to third followed by Bowman, Byron, Bowyer, Newman, Almirola, Menard and Allmendinger.

Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick’s 19 laps each were the most completed at the 45-minute mark. The top 10 speeds remained the same followed by Johnson, Chris Buescher, Erik Jones, Kasey Kahne, Ryan Blaney, Jamie McMurray, Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Denny Hamlin.

Thirty-five cars posted times after the first hour. Chevrolet drivers held the top-five speeds. Bowyer in a Ford ran sixth while Jones’ lap of 182.850mph was P15— the best lap for a Toyota. Johnson’s 20 circuits were the first completed in practice.

Stenhouse vaulted over Larson with a lap of 186.384mph at the one hour, 12-minute mark. Wallace dropped to third followed by Ty Dillon, Bowman, Hamlin, Harvick, Byron, Logano and Martin Truex Jr.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 19 29.745     186.384
2 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 5 29.820 0.075 0.075 185.915
3 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 16 29.833 0.088 0.013 185.834
4 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 19 29.863 0.118 0.030 185.648
5 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 14 29.920 0.175 0.057 185.294
6 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 18 29.935 0.190 0.015 185.201
7 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 21 29.971 0.226 0.036 184.979
8 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 18 30.022 0.277 0.051 184.665
9 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 20 30.028 0.283 0.006 184.628
10 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 7 30.037 0.292 0.009 184.572
11 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 21 30.054 0.309 0.017 184.468
12 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 14 30.060 0.315 0.006 184.431
13 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 7 30.130 0.385 0.070 184.003
14 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 11 30.136 0.391 0.006 183.966
15 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 13 30.169 0.424 0.033 183.765
16 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 23 30.175 0.430 0.006 183.728
17 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 17 30.178 0.433 0.003 183.710
18 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 14 30.199 0.454 0.021 183.582
19 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 17 30.240 0.495 0.041 183.333
20 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 5 30.258 0.513 0.018 183.224
21 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 19 30.300 0.555 0.042 182.970
22 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 11 30.320 0.575 0.020 182.850
23 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 16 30.322 0.577 0.002 182.838
24 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 21 30.346 0.601 0.024 182.693
25 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 15 30.373 0.628 0.027 182.531
26 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 5 30.416 0.671 0.043 182.272
27 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 12 30.449 0.704 0.033 182.075
28 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 9 30.503 0.758 0.054 181.753
29 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 13 30.533 0.788 0.030 181.574
30 6 united_states Trevor Bayne  Ford 14 30.725 0.980 0.192 180.439
31 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 10 30.750 1.005 0.025 180.293
32 15 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 10 31.145 1.400 0.395 178.006
33 23 united_states Gray Gaulding  Toyota 7 31.966 2.221 0.821 173.434
34 72 united_states Cole Whitt  Chevrolet 6 32.028 2.283 0.062 173.099
35 00 united_states Jeffrey Earnhardt  Chevrolet 12 32.762 3.017 0.734 169.220
