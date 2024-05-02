All Series
NASCAR Cup Kansas

Stenhouse signs multi-year extension to remain in NASCAR Cup Series

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has agreed to a multi-year contract extension to remain as driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet team currently owned by JTG Daugherty.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Hungry Jack Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Stenhouse, 36, who gave the team its first Daytona 500 victory in 2023, has competed full-time in the Cup Series for 12 seasons but said he has found a home with JTGD.

“I am looking forward to continuing with Ricky as our driver of the No. 47. He has been an asset to our team on and off the race track since joining us in 2020,” said team co-owner, Gordon Smith.

“Winning the Daytona was a huge accomplishment for our small team, and I know we have more trips to Victory Lane in our future with Ricky at the wheel.”

Stenhouse’s decision comes at a time of some potential ownership change with the one-car team. Co-owner Tad Geschickter has been reportedly in discussions with joining Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025 and may no longer be part of JTGD’s ownership group in the future.

Regardless, the organization appears focused on moving forward and retaining Stenhouse as its driver.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger/Cottonelle Chevrolet Camaro

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger/Cottonelle Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Chris Owens / Motorsport Images

“When I joined this team in 2020, I knew both the team and I were capable of putting the No. 47 in Victory Lane. Although I wish it came sooner, winning the Daytona 500 last year proved that we can win together,” said Stenhouse.

“We have a fantastic group of guys at the shop, great management, solid partners, and an ever-improving program. I’m very excited to continue my relationship with the team, I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised to see what we have in store for the future.”

Stenhouse rose through the open-wheel ranks before signing on with what was then Roush Fenway Racing in 2008. He won consecutive Nationwide (now Xfinity Series) titles in 2011 and 2012 and was named 2013 Cup rookie-of-the-year.

He remained with RFR (now RFK Racing) for seven seasons, scoring two wins, two poles and 15 top-five and 34 top-10 finishes. He joined JTGD in 2020.

“We are very excited to have Ricky locked in for years to come. Ricky has continued to grow and thrive as a competitor and he, along with the rest of our race team are pushing hard to get the 47 back into Victory Lane,” team co-owner and former NBA star Brad Daugherty said.

So far this season, Stenhouse has one top-five, and two top-10 finishes and is 27th in the series standings. His best finish was fourth two weeks ago at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

2024 NASCAR at Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Erik Jones will miss Kansas Cup race "out of an abundance of caution"

Jim Utter
Ricky Stenhouse Jr
JTG Daugherty Racing
