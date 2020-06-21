Start of Sunday's Cup race at Talladega has been delayed
shares
comments
Due to severe thunderstorms that have rolled into the area, the start of Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway has been delayed.
The green flag for Sunday's race was scheduled for 3:24 p.m. ET but as of 3 p.m., storms with heavy rain and lightning covered the speedway. Up to 5,000 fans were allowed to attend Sunday's race and had to be cleared from the grandstands.
Should the race be postponed, it will be rescheduled for 3 p.m. ET Monday and broadcast live on Fox Sports.
Read Also:
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Talladega
|Author
|Jim Utter
Start of Sunday's Cup race at Talladega has been delayed
shares
comments