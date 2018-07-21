Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Start of Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire moved up an hour

By: Jim Utter
Jul 21, 2018, 2:23 PM

Due to the threat of inclement weather, the start of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race has been moved up an hour.

The Foxwoods Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. ET start on Sunday.

With rain and thunderstorms forecast for most of Sunday, NASCAR has elected to move the start of the race to 1 p.m. ET in hopes of providing an opportunity for most or all of the event to take place.

New Hampshire does not have lights, so night racing is not an option this weekend.

Currently, The Weather Channel predicts a 90 percent chance of rain and/or thunderstorms on Sunday, 60 percent Sunday night and 90 percent again on Monday.

The race will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network. Kurt Busch will start from the pole.

 

 

