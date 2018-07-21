Global
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Start of Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire moved up an hour

Polesitter Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Monster Energy / Haas Automation
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts and Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
21/07/2018 02:23

Due to the threat of inclement weather, the start of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race has been moved up an hour.

The Foxwoods Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. ET start on Sunday.

With rain and thunderstorms forecast for most of Sunday, NASCAR has elected to move the start of the race to 1 p.m. ET in hopes of providing an opportunity for most or all of the event to take place.

New Hampshire does not have lights, so night racing is not an option this weekend.

Currently, The Weather Channel predicts a 90 percent chance of rain and/or thunderstorms on Sunday, 60 percent Sunday night and 90 percent again on Monday.

The race will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network. Kurt Busch will start from the pole.

 

 

About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Article type Breaking news
