Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Sponsor Bass Pro Shops joins Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing

shares
comments
Sponsor Bass Pro Shops joins Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing
By: Jim Utter
Jan 4, 2019, 3:36 PM

Martin Truex Jr. may have a new home in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series but his ride will have a familiar look.

Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY, Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry STANLEY
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY and Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Office
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops and Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Skittles Sweet Heat
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Office, and Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing Toyota Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, M&M's Toyota Camry Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota Camry

Joe Gibbs Racing on Friday confirmed Bass Pro Shops had signed a multi-year deal to sponsor Truex in his No. 19 Toyota, serving as primary sponsor for 24 of 36 points races in 2019.

Motorsport.com first reported last September that Truex, his crew chief, Cole Pearn, and Bass Pro would move to JGR following the shutdown of Furniture Row Racing.

From the editor, also read:

“We’re fired up to keep rolling with Martin in 2019. His spirit and passion for hunting and fishing makes him a great ambassador for Bass Pro and the outdoors,” Bass Pro Shops founder, conservationist and avid racing fan Johnny Morris said in a statement.

“Martin is a true champion in racing as well as in life, and I’m honored to call him my friend and fishing buddy of more than 15 years.”

Morris and Truex have built a longstanding friendship and successful partnership since Truex’s NASCAR career began in 2001.

Since that time, Bass Pro and Tracker Boats served as primary sponsor for Truex during two Xfinity Series championships in 2004 and 2005 as well as his first three seasons in the Cup Series. Most recently, Bass Pro sponsored Truex during his 2017 championship season and title defense in 2018.

Truex and Morris both share a love of the great outdoors and have worked together to advance conservation causes by leveraging NASCAR’s national platform and audience.

“Johnny Morris has supported me throughout my career. I can’t thank him and the entire Bass Pro Shops organization enough for their support,” Truex said.

“I look forward to continuing our success together for many years to come.”

 

Next article
Two weeks remain to register for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League

Previous article

Two weeks remain to register for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League

Next article

Team Penske names Jefferson Hodges new NASCAR team manager

Team Penske names Jefferson Hodges new NASCAR team manager
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number 01:32
NASCAR Cup

StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number

Dec 18, 2018
Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields 3 03:48
NASCAR Cup

Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields 3

Dec 6, 2018

News in depth
Full schedule for 2019 Daytona Speedweeks
NASCAR Cup

Full schedule for 2019 Daytona Speedweeks

William Byron hopes to
NASCAR Cup

William Byron hopes to "continue the tradition" of the No. 24 car

J.D. Gibbs passes away at the age of 49
NASCAR Cup

J.D. Gibbs passes away at the age of 49

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.