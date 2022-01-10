Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Dale Jr. to test NASCAR Next Gen car for Hendrick at Daytona
NASCAR Cup News

Spire Motorsports hires Josh Bilicki for the 2022 Cup season

Josh Bilicki will pilot the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the majority of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Spire Motorsports hires Josh Bilicki for the 2022 Cup season

Zeigler Automotive Group will serve as the primary sponsor on the car.

Bilicki, 26, has 71 previous starts at the Cup level and ran the full 2021 season with Rick Ware Racing. His best result came in the regular season finale at Daytona where he placed tenth.

“Zeigler Auto Group is proud to have Josh Bilicki represent Team Zeigler on the track,” said Aaron Zeigler, President of Zeigler Automotive Group. “He is an outstanding individual and talented driver who embodies everything that our P.R.I.D.E. mission statement stands for: Passion, Reputation, Integrity, Drive, and Execution.”

Spire Motorsports utilized a variety of drivers in the No. 77 car last year. The team has one victory, coming in the rain-shortened race at Daytona in 2019.

“Spire Motorsports is thrilled to add a young, talented and resourceful racer like Josh Bilicki to our stable,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “Josh is cut from the same cloth as the people who make up our team. He’s a grinder. He finds a way, goes out and gets it done. He’s going to be a great compliment to Corey LaJoie in our No. 7 car. We’re proud to welcome Josh to the Spire family.”

shares
comments

Related video

Dale Jr. to test NASCAR Next Gen car for Hendrick at Daytona
Previous article

Dale Jr. to test NASCAR Next Gen car for Hendrick at Daytona
Load comments
Spire Motorsports More from
Spire Motorsports
Corey LaJoie sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols Michigan
NASCAR Cup

Corey LaJoie sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols

Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver Sonoma
NASCAR Cup

Spire Motorsports crew chief suspended; team adds new driver

COVID-19 rules leave Spire Motorsports' No. 7 team short-handed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

COVID-19 rules leave Spire Motorsports' No. 7 team short-handed

Latest news

Spire Motorsports hires Josh Bilicki for the 2022 Cup season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Spire Motorsports hires Josh Bilicki for the 2022 Cup season

Dale Jr. to test NASCAR Next Gen car for Hendrick at Daytona
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Jr. to test NASCAR Next Gen car for Hendrick at Daytona

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola to retire, ready "for next chapter"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola to retire, ready "for next chapter"

Renee Gracie considering US racing options, including NASCAR
NASCAR NASCAR

Renee Gracie considering US racing options, including NASCAR

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.