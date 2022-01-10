Spire Motorsports hires Josh Bilicki for the 2022 Cup season

Zeigler Automotive Group will serve as the primary sponsor on the car.

Bilicki, 26, has 71 previous starts at the Cup level and ran the full 2021 season with Rick Ware Racing. His best result came in the regular season finale at Daytona where he placed tenth.

“Zeigler Auto Group is proud to have Josh Bilicki represent Team Zeigler on the track,” said Aaron Zeigler, President of Zeigler Automotive Group. “He is an outstanding individual and talented driver who embodies everything that our P.R.I.D.E. mission statement stands for: Passion, Reputation, Integrity, Drive, and Execution.”

Spire Motorsports utilized a variety of drivers in the No. 77 car last year. The team has one victory, coming in the rain-shortened race at Daytona in 2019.

“Spire Motorsports is thrilled to add a young, talented and resourceful racer like Josh Bilicki to our stable,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “Josh is cut from the same cloth as the people who make up our team. He’s a grinder. He finds a way, goes out and gets it done. He’s going to be a great compliment to Corey LaJoie in our No. 7 car. We’re proud to welcome Josh to the Spire family.”