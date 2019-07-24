NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Speedway Motorsports Inc. and Sonic Financial enter into merger

Speedway Motorsports Inc. and Sonic Financial enter into merger
By:
Jul 24, 2019, 3:31 PM

Speedway Motorsports Inc. and Sonic Financial have entered into a merger agreement that should be completed later this year.

SMI announced Wednesday that it and Sonic Financial Corp., along with a subsidiary of Sonic Financial, have entered into a definitive merger agreement for Sonic’s subsidiary to acquire all of the outstanding shares of SMI’s common stock for $19.75 per share.

On April 24, SMI announced it had received a non-binding offer from Sonic Financial, a company owned by Bruton Smith and his family, to acquire all outstanding shares of SMI’s common stock.

Read Also:

SMI shares closed up 0.96% at $18.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.04 and a 52-week low of $13.47. SMI’s stock was at $13.94 on April 23, the day before the announcement of Sonic’s offer.

SMI operates eight tracks that host races in NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup races – Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Kentucky Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Smith, his family and related entities own, directly or indirectly, approximately 29 million shares of SMI, and control over 71% of the voting power.

The merger agreement was unanimously approved by the SMI’s board of directors upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee comprised of independent and disinterested members of SMI’s board of directors.

Wednesday’s announcement puts SMI on a parallel course with NASCAR and International Speedway Corp. On May 22, ISC it had agreed to a $2 billion merger with NASCAR in a deal that should also be completed by the end of the year.

ISC currently owns 13 tracks which collectively hold 19 of the 36 events on the schedule of NASCAR’s premier Cup Series.

Once both deals are finalized, Dover (Del.) International Speedway would be the only track hosting Cup series events still held by a publicly-owned corporation.

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

