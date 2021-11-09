Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2022 NASCAR Clash race features heat races, 150-lap main event Next / NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II News

Speedway Motorsports acquires Dover Motorsports

By:

Dover Motorsports was one of the few independent multi-track operators remaining on the NASCAR schedule, but no longer.

Speedway Motorsports acquires Dover Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports will take charge of both Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway with its acquisition of Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Through a subsidiary, Speedway will initiate a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Dover Motorsports, offering $3.61 per share for an approximate total equity value of $131.5 million.

“We’ve been committed to working for the fans and growing the sport of NASCAR for more than 60 years,” said SMI President Marcus Smith. “This is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue growing our investment in motorsports. 

“I’d like to thank Denis McGlynn and the Dover Motorsports board for their cooperation and support in our goal to exceed customer expectations and create amazing lifetime experiences for all NASCAR fans.”

The merger will give SMI 12 tracks on the NASCAR calendar, with NASCAR itself owning 14.

“While this marks the end of our 52 years as an independent operator in NASCAR, our future advancement is best secured by joining forces with a major player in the sport and we are happy to be able to become part of the Speedway Motorsports family and to be able to work with Marcus Smith as NASCAR embraces its future," said Dover Motorsports President and CEO Denis McGlynn. 

shares
comments
2022 NASCAR Clash race features heat races, 150-lap main event
Previous article

2022 NASCAR Clash race features heat races, 150-lap main event
Next article

NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports

NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Truex: "Second hurts" after losing out to Larson in title fight Phoenix II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Truex: "Second hurts" after losing out to Larson in title fight

Veteran Crafton chases history against Truck Series young guns Phoenix
NASCAR Truck

Veteran Crafton chases history against Truck Series young guns

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Rick Hendrick on Kyle Larson's No. 5: "I love that car"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rick Hendrick on Kyle Larson's No. 5: "I love that car"

NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup driver Anthony Alfredo out at Front Row Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports acquires Dover Motorsports
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Speedway Motorsports acquires Dover Motorsports

2022 NASCAR Clash race features heat races, 150-lap main event
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR Clash race features heat races, 150-lap main event

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.