NASCAR Cup Analysis

Should NASCAR have a hybrid future?

Should NASCAR have a hybrid future?
By: Tom Errington, Journalist
22/06/2018 12:18

NASCAR seems the least likely motorsport series to join the hybrid/electric revolution. But now one of its recent champions has publicly advocated that it should do just that, perhaps it's time to consider the unthinkable.

Unsurprisingly, a declaration that the time was right for the NASCAR Cup Series to take on hybrid power went down badly in the group-think bubble of social media. But this wasn't a throwaway, pie-in-the-sky idea. It was a 1685-word blog post from Penske's 2012 Cup champion Brad Keselowski on the series' official website.

As that number of words suggests, Keselowski's plan is comprehensive. He tackled the issue of cost, the system in which hybrid power would be utilised, and he even discoursed on why it would create 1000bhp stock cars that could put on a better show.

