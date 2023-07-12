Sheldon Creed to make NASCAR Cup debut at Kansas

Creed, who currently competes fulltime in Xfinity with Richard Childress Racing, will drive Live Fast Motorsports’ No. 78 Chevrolet in the Sept. 10 Cup race at Kansas.

The entry will be sponsored by Whelen Engineering.

“I’m excited to race a cup race for the first time as that’s been the dream for a long time. Whelen is a great company and I’m appreciative for their support in allowing us to do this with Live Fast Motorsports,” Creed said.

“We hope to have a good day at Kansas Speedway come September.”

Sheldon Creed, Richard Childress Racing, Whelen Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Creed, 25, has a diverse motorsports background.

He owns six wins in 12 starts in the Stadium Super Trucks (SST) Series and won the 2018 ARCA Menards Series championship behind four victories.

The native of El Cajun, Calif., competed fulltime in 2019, 2020 and 2021 with GMS Racing in the NASCAR Truck Series, amassing eight wins and capturing the 2020 series title.

Since 2022, Creed has been running in Xfinity with RCR where he has six top-five and 19 top-10 finishes in 50 starts. He is currently 10th in the series standings and still looking for his first series win.

The Live Fast entry is typically piloted by co-owner B.J. McLeod. However, Anthony Alfredo has made a pair of starts for the team this season and Josh Bilicki has made five starts, including all three road/street course events.