Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

George Russell launches two signature blue IWC Pilot’s watches ahead of 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
George Russell launches two signature blue IWC Pilot’s watches ahead of 2026 F1 season

Why Oscar Piastri hopes McLaren’s F1 papaya rules "headaches" are behind it

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why Oscar Piastri hopes McLaren’s F1 papaya rules "headaches" are behind it

Spotter Brandon Wilkinson gets first NASCAR Cup win at Clash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Spotter Brandon Wilkinson gets first NASCAR Cup win at Clash

The Ryan Preece Show is back on its brightest stage

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
The Ryan Preece Show is back on its brightest stage

Lando Norris: 2026-spec F1 car “feels more like an F2 car”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Lando Norris: 2026-spec F1 car “feels more like an F2 car”

Officiating for the NASCAR Cup Clash was a bit of a mess

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Officiating for the NASCAR Cup Clash was a bit of a mess

Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR Cup Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray

Shane van Gisbergen stars in the rain, leads NASCAR Clash before late crash

It may be an oval, but when rain and sleet began to fall down onto Bowman Gray Stadium, it was SVG's time to shine

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

Shane van Gisbergen spent the first half of the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray in the back half of the field. During that first time, he got into it with Austin Cindric and former Trackhouse teammate Daniel Suarez.

At one point, he spun Cindric out in frustration and radioed, "People just kept running into me and I got sick of it." 

In regards to Suarez, he added: "It's the third time the #7's got me...Guess he's excited he's not my teammate, he can hit me now."

While tempers began to overflow between several drivers around the tight quarter-mile short track, a new concern grabbed everyone's attention during the halfway break. Rain and sleet began to fall as temperatures hovered just above freezing, and NASCAR ordered teams to switch to wet-weather tires.

SVG restarted 15th, but rapidly began to march forward in the tricky conditions, avoiding the chaos and making it all the way into the race lead. SVG led 15 laps and battled back-and-forth with eventual race winner Ryan Preece.

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

However, his advantage began to fade as the track dried out. Despite that, SVG was still running second in the exhibition race with less than 40 laps to go. Unfortunately, that's when Chase Briscoe got into his left-rear, sending the Kiwi around in one of the record 17 caution flags that flew during the chaotic event.

He was never able to recover from that and ultimately finished 20th in the wounded No. 97 Chevrolet, a bitter end to an otherwise impressive showing.

“It was a good bit of fun," said SVG after the race. "There were moments of brilliance and moments that weren’t. It was cool to get to the front. We were just trying to search for the grip. The wet weather conditions were very different than what I’ve raced in Supercars, just with the way the corners are and the way the rubber lays down. But then it started to come back up again and dry up. It was pretty wild.

"But all-in-all, happy with our run and it’s a good way to start the season for this No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet team.”

The championship officially begins next week with the 68th running of the Daytona 500 as SVG embarks on his second full-time season in the Cup Series.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray
Next article Officiating for the NASCAR Cup Clash was a bit of a mess

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Tearful Ryan Preece wins mad wet/dry NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray

Josh Berry and Austin Cindric advance into Clash after full-contact LCQ

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Josh Berry and Austin Cindric advance into Clash after full-contact LCQ

Kyle Larson earns Clash pole as 20 cars lock into Bowman Gray feature

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Kyle Larson earns Clash pole as 20 cars lock into Bowman Gray feature
More from
Shane van Gisbergen

First look at Shane van Gisbergen's No. 97 Red Bull livery for 2026 NASCAR season

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
First look at Shane van Gisbergen's No. 97 Red Bull livery for 2026 NASCAR season

How SVG found water, spun into grass, and still finished strong at Talladega

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
How SVG found water, spun into grass, and still finished strong at Talladega

From NASCAR to MotoGP, every time Trackhouse has shocked the racing world

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
From NASCAR to MotoGP, every time Trackhouse has shocked the racing world

Latest news

George Russell launches two signature blue IWC Pilot’s watches ahead of 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Williams launch
George Russell launches two signature blue IWC Pilot’s watches ahead of 2026 F1 season

Why Oscar Piastri hopes McLaren’s F1 papaya rules "headaches" are behind it

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Why Oscar Piastri hopes McLaren’s F1 papaya rules "headaches" are behind it

Spotter Brandon Wilkinson gets first NASCAR Cup win at Clash

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Spotter Brandon Wilkinson gets first NASCAR Cup win at Clash

The Ryan Preece Show is back on its brightest stage

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
The Ryan Preece Show is back on its brightest stage