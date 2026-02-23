Skip to main content

NASCAR Cup Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen spins twice, still earns career-best oval Cup finish

SVG spun twice, and still fought back through the field for his best showing yet on an oval in the NASCAR Cup Series

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet; Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Shane van Gisbergen had an eventful race at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) on Sunday. The site of his best oval showing in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (third) is now the site of his best oval finish in Cup, finishing an impressive sixth.

SVG did that despite two mid-race trips through the infield grass on the way to improving on his previous best oval finish of tenth at Kansas last fall. 

Van Gisbergen started the race outside the top 20, but quickly moved forward. By the end of Stage 2, he was in position to score a lot of stage points. He surged ahead in the final corner, and was attempting to pass Kyle Larson for third (eight points) when Larson came all the way down the track and across SVG's nose.

Larson admits fault in SVG incident

 

Van Gisbergen spun wildly into the infield while Larson crashed into the outside wall, ending his day. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion took full responsibility for the incident.

"Yeah, I just screwed up," said Larson in a media scrum that included Motorsport.com outside the infield care center. "I knew the No. 45 [Tyler Reddick] was inside of me at a point in the corner. I got clear of him, but didn't quite realize that the No. 97 [SVG] had gotten inside of him, so once I was clear, I just wanted to cut distance and short-cut my way to the finish of the stage. I hung a quick left and ran right into him [SVG]. Nothign anybody else did wrong besides me. All on me, and hate it."

SVG quickly rebounded, but while knocking on the door of the top-ten, he spun on his own exiting Turn 4 and took another off-road excursion through the infield grass. Despite all that, the No. 97 Chevrolet was still pretty much intact. He did not appear near the front again until the very end of the race, as he was among those who pitted for fresh tires during one of the late cautions.

The battle to the finish

With better grip, he cut a path forward, and restarted seventh for the final overtime restart. In the middle of a three-wide situation, he found teammate Ross Chastain and pushed him forward. At the white flag, SVG was actually running fourth, right behind Chastain.

He pushed up in the final corner, allowing Carson Hocevar and Daniel Suarez to sneak by, but sixth was still enough for Sunday's race to become his new best showing on an oval at the Cup level.

The points haul was significant as well. After a 30th-place finish in the Daytona 500 put him 28th in the championship standings, this weekend's result vaults him up to 16th in the points. At the end of Race #26, the top 16 drivers in the standings will advance into 'The Chase' after NASCAR reconfigured its championship format for 2026.

Photos from Atlanta - Race

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Michael Jordan, Co-owner of 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Austin Cindric, Team Penske

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., HYAK Motorsports

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., HYAK Motorsports

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Joey Logano, Team Penske

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, Joey Logano, Team Penske

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Riley Herbst, 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Noah Gragson, Front Row Motorsports

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
AMR safety team

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
General view

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Atlanta - Sunday, in photos
