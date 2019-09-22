NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ryan Newman's 'season of a day' at Richmond turns heads

Ryan Newman's 'season of a day' at Richmond turns heads
By:
Sep 22, 2019, 4:00 AM

Ryan Newman may have squeaked into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs but he’s doing a solid job of ensuring he sticks around for a while.

Martin Truex Jr.’s back-to-back victories in the first two playoff races may be the biggest surprise so far, but Newman’s solid start should be a close second.

Read Also:

He followed up a 10th-place finish last weekend at Las Vegas with a fifth-place effort Saturday night at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. At one point late in the race, Newman was running as high as third.

That prompted NBC analyst Steve Letarte to comment on the broadcast, “Ryan Newman has shown up when it matters most. He’s having a season of a day.”

Newman said the effort Saturday night came down to “just fighting hard.”

“Sixth place was all we had tonight. I can promise that,” he said. “But we’ll come back swinging again.”

Asked about those who may have doubted Newman’s ability to stick around in the playoffs, he said: “It doesn’t matter to me. I just try real hard and these guys try real hard on this team.

“I’m proud of our finish. I’m proud of the teamwork. We did get some stage points, which has been our weakness all season.”

Making the Round of 12

Thanks to the 36 points he collected in Sunday’s race, Newman is now ninth in the series playoff standings and holds a 14-point advantage over Alex Bowman, who is the first driver below the cutoff line heading into next weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval.

“I don’t know that I’m looking forward to the Roval, I don’t really know anybody that actually is, except for maybe Truex,” Newman said.

One thing Newman was sure of – the performance put him by himself and his No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing team was the best it’s been through an entire weekend this season and couldn’t come at a better time.

“We failed at qualifying. We got the car too tight, but, overall, just a great team effort to get the Roush Performance Ford a good run. What meant to me the most probably was just being better than we were the first race (at Richmond),” he said.  

“We ran ninth in the first race and qualified 30th or something like that and we came back and showed that we were learning and we’ll keep learning.”

Series NASCAR Cup

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Ryan Newman
Author Jim Utter

