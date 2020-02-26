Ryan Newman's recovery includes visit to Roush Fenway HQ

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
First Practice in
2 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
8 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
15 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
22 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
29 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
36 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
50 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
57 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
64 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
70 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
78 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
85 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
92 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
99 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
106 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
113 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
120 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
127 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
133 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
141 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
162 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
169 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
176 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
182 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
190 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
196 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
203 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
211 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
218 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
225 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
232 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
239 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
246 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
253 days
Sign in

NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ryan Newman's recovery includes visit to Roush Fenway HQ

Ryan Newman's recovery includes visit to Roush Fenway HQ
By:
Feb 26, 2020, 7:19 PM

Ryan Newman’s road to recovery included a visit to his Roush Fenway Racing team’s headquarters in Concord, N.C.

Newman, who continued to recover from a head injury sustained in a last-lap wreck in the Feb. 17 Daytona 500, made a visit Wednesday to Roush’s offices and received a standing ovation from employees.

 

RFR president Steve Newmark has said there is no timetable for Newman’s return to competition but the veteran driver had expressed a desire to continue racing.

Ross Chastain continues to drive Newman’s No. 6 Ford as his fill-in and will be in the car again this weekend at Auto Club Speedway in California.

Newmark, himself, retweeted a tweet from Roush’s Twitter account displaying photos of Newman’s visit and added the words: “Just a good day.”

 

Newmark said that it would not surprise him if Newman returned to the track at some point even before he is cleared to race.

“The minute Ryan is given the green light to be back at the track, even if it’s not to race, he will be back here,” he said.

Read Also:

Already with a win, Logano asks 'how we can be stronger'

Already with a win, Logano asks 'how we can be stronger'
Series NASCAR Cup

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Ryan Newman
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Fontana

Fontana

28 Feb - 1 Mar
First Practice Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
16:05
13:05
Final Practice
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
17:35
14:35
Qualifying
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
14:35
11:35
Race
Sun 1 Mar
Sun 1 Mar
15:30
12:30
