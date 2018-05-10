Roush sets Matt Kenseth's schedule for remainder of 2018

Roush Fenway Racing has set Matt Kenseth’s schedule for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Kenseth is making his return to Roush in its No. 6 Ford this weekend at Kansas Speedway but until Thursday his schedule had not been finalized for the rest of the season.

Kenseth’s remaining races this season – which include sponsorship from Wyndham Rewards – are the May 27 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte; June 10 at Michigan; Sept. 9 at Indianapolis; Oct. 7 at Dover, Del.; Nov. 11 at Phoenix; and Nov. 18 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kenseth has a combined 13 wins at the seven tracks, having led 3,663 laps and won nine poles. His first career Cup win came at the 600 at Charlotte in 2001. His last win with Roush Fenway came at Kansas in 2012 and his Cup Series win came just last season in at Phoenix.

Kenseth has three wins at both Michigan and Dover, and boasts multiple wins at Kansas, Charlotte, Dover and Phoenix.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to the track this weekend,” Kenseth said. “Kansas is one of my favorite race tracks, and I’m really excited to get in the No. 6 car for (team owner) Jack (Roush).

“It’s great to have Wyndham Rewards on the car, an incredible brand with hotels that serve NASCAR fans across the country.”

Kenseth spent most of his NASCAR career with Roush but most recently competed with Joe Gibbs Racing. He left the organization at the end of the 2017 season and didn’t have a ride lined up for this year until Roush presented the opportunity to drive some races in the No. 6.

Trevor Bayne, who has driven for the team since 2015, is scheduled to drive the No. 6 when Kenseth is not in the car.