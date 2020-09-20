Four drivers eliminated from NASCAR Cup playoffs at Bristol

Cole Custer, Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and William Byron were all eliminated from the 2020 playoff field Saturday night at the Bristol short track.

Pos. Driver Team Manufacturer Points 1 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 3067 2 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3048 3 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 3035 4 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 3022 5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3021 6 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3016 7 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3009 8 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 3005 9 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 3005 10 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 3004 11 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 3004 12 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 3001