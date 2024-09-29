All Series

Race report
NASCAR Cup Kansas II

NASCAR Cup: Ross Chastain holds off William Byron to win in Kansas

The Trackhouse driver ensures that no playoff driver will enter Talladega in safety, denying the title contenders automatic advancement at Kansas.

Upd:

Ross Chastain earned his first victory of the 2024 season and the fifth of his career with an impressive victory at Kansas. He held off William Byron in the final 20 laps to capture the checkered flag. Chastain is the first driver to ever win five Cup races with the No. 1, becoming the winningest driver in the number's history.

"It's a huge deal," said Chastain while taking a bite out of a freshly smashed watermelon. "For us on this No. 1 team, this is what Cup racing is all about. It's what Justin Marks bought into Trackhouse with Pitbull -- to do stuff like this. To disrupt. There's been times this year when we couldn't have disrupted [a] minnow pond outside of Darlington, let alone a Cup race. It's hard. It's really tough."

Watch: Bracket busting continues: Chastain takes Kansas ahead of Byron

Byron finished second, Martin Truex Jr. third, Ryan Blaney fourth, and Ty Gibbs fifth. Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and Zane Smith rounded out the top-ten.

A caution near the end of Stage 2 jumbled the running order around as several cars chose to pit early while many playoff drivers stayed out to try and earn some extra stage points. This put a new group of drivers out front for the start of the final stage. Carson Hocevar led briefly, but Chastain charged from fifth to first and held the lead for some time.

Kyle Busch eventually ran him down and clawed the lead away after an intense battle, holding the advantage through the final round of green-flag pit stops. Busch was trying to keep his streak of 19 consecutive years with a Cup win alive, extending it to 20. 

But while fending off Chastain, he got in an awkward aero spot at the exit of Turn 2 trying to lap Chase Briscoe. Busch tagged the wall and spun out, causing a caution and ending his shot at the win.

 

Truex Jr. is another driver trying to earn his first win of the year, and he managed to snatch the lead on pit road. Brad Keselowski stayed out, but quickly faded as another wreck broke out in the middle of the pack. The final restart came with 20 laps remaining. Chastain powered around Truex Jr. on the restart and never looked back, taking the checkered flag about four tenths clear of Byron.

Below the cut-line

The playoff picture is tight entering the wildcard race at Talladega. Kyle Larson cut a tire and crashed early, struggling home to a 26th place finish. He remains fourth in the standings, but only 18 points above the cut-line. Joey Logano is on the bubble, four points above Tyler Reddick. Daniel Suarez is 14 points out, Chase Briscoe 25 points out, and Austin Cindric 29 points out.

Hendrick drivers swept the stages with Byron winning Stage 1 and Bowman winning Stage 2, keeping them near the top of the standings leaving Kansas. Chastain becomes the second non-playoff driver to win in the first four races of the postseason and the 17th different race winner in the Cup Series this year.

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Kubota Chevrolet Camaro in victory lane

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Kubota Chevrolet Camaro in victory lane

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 267

3:14'53.982

   9 40
2 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 267

+0.388

3:14'54.370

 0.388 10 52
3 M. Truex JrJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 267

+0.868

3:14'54.850

 0.480 10 40
4 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 267

+2.551

3:14'56.533

 1.683 10 49
5
T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 267

+4.437

3:14'58.419

 1.886 9 46
6 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 267

+5.618

3:14'59.600

 1.181 10 43
7 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 267

+6.442

3:15'00.424

 0.824 10 36
8 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 267

+6.833

3:15'00.815

 0.391 11 36
9 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 267

+9.557

3:15'03.539

 2.724 10 30
10
Z. SmithSpire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 267

+10.131

3:15'04.113

 0.574 10 27
11 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 267

+10.840

3:15'04.822

 0.709 10 26
12 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 267

+11.407

3:15'05.389

 0.567 11 25
13 D. SuarezTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 267

+11.786

3:15'05.768

 0.379 10 24
14 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 267

+12.909

3:15'06.891

 1.123 11 32
15 C. LajoieRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 267

+13.796

3:15'07.778

 0.887 11 22
16 R. PreeceStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 267

+13.861

3:15'07.843

 0.065 10 21
17 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 267

+15.325

3:15'09.307

 1.464 10 20
18 N. GragsonStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 267

+15.523

3:15'09.505

 0.198 10 19
19 K. BuschRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 267

+16.206

3:15'10.188

 0.683 10 22
20 D. HemricKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 267

+17.082

3:15'11.064

 0.876 10 17
21 T. DillonKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 267

+17.718

3:15'11.700

 0.636 12  
22 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 267

+18.272

3:15'12.254

 0.554 10 21
23 H. BurtonWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 267

+18.288

3:15'12.270

 0.016 12 14
24 C. BriscoeStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 267

+18.569

3:15'12.551

 0.281 10 14
25 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 267

+19.190

3:15'13.172

 0.621 10 12
26 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 267

+20.041

3:15'14.023

 0.851 16 11
27 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 267

+20.632

3:15'14.614

 0.591 10 10
28 R. Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 267

+21.468

3:15'15.450

 0.836 10 9
29 M. McDowellFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 267

+21.651

3:15'15.633

 0.183 10 8
30 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 267

+22.902

3:15'16.884

 1.251 13 7
31 K. GralaRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 267

+23.243

3:15'17.225

 0.341 9 6
32
C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 267

+29.967

3:15'23.949

 6.724 10 11
33 J. HaleySpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:15'17.149

 1 Lap 11 4
34 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 263

+4 Laps

3:15'17.496

 3 Laps 12 7
35 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 263

+4 Laps

3:15'24.587

 7.091 12 2
36 J. JohnsonLegacy Motor Club 84 Toyota 257

+10 Laps

3:14'58.327

 6 Laps 12 1
37 J. YeleyNY Racing Team 44 Chevrolet 118

+149 Laps

1:26'45.285

 139 Laps 6  
38 J. BerryStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 0

+267 Laps

2.043

 118 Laps 2 1

