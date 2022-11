Roger Penske adds another first to his long racing resume

Listen to this article

Logano’s win at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series season finale gave Logano his second series championship, both coming while he has driven for Penske.

Team Penske now has three Cup Series titles but Logano’s made Penske the first team owner to win the NASCAR and IndyCar series championships in the same season.

Penske’s Will Power won the organization’s 17th IndyCar title in September. It was Power’s second series title while driving for Penske.

“I think we’ve tried it for 31 years, so it’s about time,” Penske, 85, said. “What a special weekend for us.

“Joey did a great job. You’ve seen what he’s been able to do as he’s come on the team, and for us to have two championships in the same year, that’s what we’re here for. That’s the goal we have every year.

“I think we’ve been close, but we got it this year.”

A year to remember

It was a strong season in the Cup Series for Penske.

Logano opened the year by winning the preseason non-points Busch Light Clash in the Los Angeles Coliseum and rookie Austin Cindric followed that with a victory in the season-opening Daytona 500.

All three of Penske’s Cup drivers qualified for the playoffs with Logano the only one to advance to the Championship 4. The trio combined for five wins on the year.

Penske’s IndyCar drivers combined for nine wins this season.

“Well, I hate to say one is better than the other, but I’d have to say put them all together, they’re all first-place as far as I’m concerned,” Penske said. “What it does as a team, the momentum it gives not only the race team but the 70,000 people that are in our company because they’re all watching.

“We don’t win every day, do we, but it teaches us how to win and how to stay in the game, and I think that’s what it’s done. But really three super days, super accomplishments for the team.

“I can’t say one is better than the other. I’m just glad to be here.”