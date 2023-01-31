Riley Herbst will make NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500
NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Riley Herbst will make his Cup Series debut in the season’s biggest race – the Daytona 500.
Rick Ware Racing announced Tuesday it had signed Herbst to drive its No. 15 Ford in this year’s Daytona 500 with primary sponsorship from SunnyD, the popular citrus beverage.
RWR fields two fulltime entries in the Cup Series, the Nos. 15 and 51 and has two charters, locking both entries into the field each race.
Herbst, 24, is currently a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series with Stewart-Haas Racing. In 109 career starts, he has two poles, 17 top-five and 54 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 10th in the series standings in 2022.
“As a kid, you always dream of being able to race in the Daytona 500, and I’m able to accomplish that with Rick Ware Racing,” said Herbst. “It’s such a big event and for it to be my first Cup start will be a crazy experience.
“I’m appreciative to RWR for this opportunity. They’re a team that has a lot of experience in the NASCAR Cup Series, so it’ll be a chance to learn. The Fords have been fast in the Daytona 500 the last few years and their teamwork has helped them find victory lane.
“I’m hoping to lean on and learn from the other Ford drivers throughout the week as I get more comfortable in the Next Gen car and prepare for the Great American Race.”
Team owner Rick Ware, who is marking his 40th year in motorsports in 2023, knows this is a milestone race for Herbst.
“It’s great to have Riley making his first NASCAR Cup Series start with RWR and be a part of the next step in his career,” Ware said.
“We are very pleased to partner with Harvest Hill Beverage Company and promote its SunnyD brand on our No. 15 Ford Mustang in such an incredible event.”
Button: Garage 56 entry will show “true NASCAR” at Le Mans 24 Hours
“Huge asset” Button adds NASCAR Garage 56 driver change hurdle
Latest news
Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club
Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club Bruce Mosley "jumped" at chance to lead Legacy Motor Club
Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved
Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved Ericsson “a bit pissed off” on how 2022 title challenge dissolved
Joe Graf Jr. joins JGR for select NASCAR Xfinity races
Joe Graf Jr. joins JGR for select NASCAR Xfinity races Joe Graf Jr. joins JGR for select NASCAR Xfinity races
Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren
Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren Rossi savors clear objectives, detail-oriented people at McLaren
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.