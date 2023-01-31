Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 News

Riley Herbst will make NASCAR Cup debut at Daytona 500

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Riley Herbst will make his Cup Series debut in the season’s biggest race – the Daytona 500.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Rick Ware Racing announced Tuesday it had signed Herbst to drive its No. 15 Ford in this year’s Daytona 500 with primary sponsorship from SunnyD, the popular citrus beverage.

RWR fields two fulltime entries in the Cup Series, the Nos. 15 and 51 and has two charters, locking both entries into the field each race.

Herbst, 24, is currently a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series with Stewart-Haas Racing. In 109 career starts, he has two poles, 17 top-five and 54 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 10th in the series standings in 2022.

 

“As a kid, you always dream of being able to race in the Daytona 500, and I’m able to accomplish that with Rick Ware Racing,” said Herbst. “It’s such a big event and for it to be my first Cup start will be a crazy experience.

“I’m appreciative to RWR for this opportunity. They’re a team that has a lot of experience in the NASCAR Cup Series, so it’ll be a chance to learn. The Fords have been fast in the Daytona 500 the last few years and their teamwork has helped them find victory lane.

“I’m hoping to lean on and learn from the other Ford drivers throughout the week as I get more comfortable in the Next Gen car and prepare for the Great American Race.”

Team owner Rick Ware, who is marking his 40th year in motorsports in 2023, knows this is a milestone race for Herbst.

“It’s great to have Riley making his first NASCAR Cup Series start with RWR and be a part of the next step in his career,” Ware said.

“We are very pleased to partner with Harvest Hill Beverage Company and promote its SunnyD brand on our No. 15 Ford Mustang in such an incredible event.”

