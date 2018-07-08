Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Daytona II / Race report

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes Stage 1 win at Daytona

shares
comments
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes Stage 1 win at Daytona
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Jul 8, 2018, 12:25 AM

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. held off a furious charge from Kyle Busch to claim the Stage 1 victory at Daytona International Speedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion Fifth Third Bank
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hooters
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Hooters

Kyle Larson finished third, William Byron fourth and Chase Elliott fifth.

Also collecting stage points were Kurt Busch, Ryan Newman, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon and Alex Bowman.

Elliott, the pole winner, took command of the race early, leading the first 10 laps before Stenhouse briefly grabbed the top spot on Lap 11.

Elliot retook the lead coming to the start of Lap 12. Stenhouse was back to the front coming to the start of Lap 14 as Michael McDowell moved up to the second position.

Halfway through the first stage, Stenhouse continued to lead followed by McDowell, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Ty Dillon.

With 10 laps remaining, Stenhouse held a small advantage over McDowell, followed by Austin Dillon, Blaney and Ty Dillon as there was little movement in the Top 5.

Byron was the highest running Hendrick car with seven also remaining in 10th and he was the only team driver who did not start in the Top 10.

With three laps remaining, Austin Dillon moved up to the second position behind Stenhouse.

Stenhouse continued to hold a lead over Dillon with one lap remaining.

Daniel Suarez, Kasey Kahne and Corey LaJoie all had to start the race from the rear of the field for making unapproved adjustments prior to the race.

Landon Cassill could not get his No. 99 Chevrolet to start and returned to the garage before the race got underway. He returned to the track after a battery change two laps down.

 

Next NASCAR Cup article
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. triggers two wrecks, wins Stage 2 at Daytona

Previous article

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. triggers two wrecks, wins Stage 2 at Daytona

Next article

NASCAR Heat 3 announced at Daytona; includes dirt racing

NASCAR Heat 3 announced at Daytona; includes dirt racing

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona II
Location Daytona International Speedway
Drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Teams Roush Fenway Racing
Author Jim Utter
Article type Race report

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Go Figure: NASCAR Gander Outdoors 400 01:09
NASCAR Cup

Go Figure: NASCAR Gander Outdoors 400

Kyle Busch unveils Skittles throwback scheme In comedic video 00:58
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch unveils Skittles throwback scheme In comedic video

News in depth
Pocono results showed Hendrick Motorsports is
NASCAR Cup

Pocono results showed Hendrick Motorsports is "better as a whole"

Harvick admits Pocono loss
NASCAR Cup

Harvick admits Pocono loss "hard to swallow"

Wallace: Pocono crash
NASCAR Cup

Wallace: Pocono crash "scared the hell out of me"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.