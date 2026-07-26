Rick Hendrick is giving Jimmie Johnson the No. 48 to drive in final Daytona 500

In the Brickyard 400 pre-race show, Hendrick Motorsports founder Rick Hendrick announced that Jimmie Johnson will drive the No. 48 Legacy Motor Club entry in the 2027 Daytona 500.

The number has belonged to Hendrick for the past 25 years and is currently used by Alex Bowman, but the team has worked out a deal to give Jimmie Johnson the No. 48 for his final NASCAR Cup start next February.

Johnson will make his 703rd and final NASCAR Cup start in the 69th running of the Daytona 500, and the stock car racing legend earned most of his success in the No. 48. Johnson drove that number to all of his 83 Cup wins, and all seven Cup titles. Johnson also drove the No. 48 in all 29 of his IndyCar starts (including the 2022 Indianapolis 500) and some IMSA endurance races in recent years.

Johnson last drove the No. 48 NASCAR entry in the 2020 Cup finale at Phoenix -- his final race with Hendrick Motorsports. He has since made a handful of starts in the No. 84 as the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club.

Johnson first approached Mr. H. about the opportunity to use the No. 48 in his final Cup race. Hendrick spoke with Bowman, Ally and NASCAR, and reached an agreement to give Johnson the number he made his legend with for his final appearance as a NASCAR Cup driver.

"Last ride," said Johnson, talking directly to Mr. Hendrick. "I am beyond words and so grateful, first and foremost, for your friendship, your mentorship, and making my family part of yours. I hoped the phone call would turn out as it did, and of course it has. It means the world to me. Thank you so much, Rick. Big thanks to Ally, Hendrick Motorsports, you and Linda (Rick Hendrick's wife). I am so honored and excited to have my first drive and my last drive in the No. 48."

Johnson also said that there are "more exciting layers" to be announced at a later date, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. hinted at the return of the iconic Hendrick No. 25 for the car Alex Bowman will be driving at Daytona. However, nothing has been confirmed regarding Bowman's number for the 2027 Daytona 500, which will also be his farewell season.