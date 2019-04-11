Full 2019 Richmond spring race weekend schedule
The spring race weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway is a condensed two-day show for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.
The schedule is subject to change. All times listed are Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).
Friday, April 12
8:05 a.m. - 9:55 a.m., Xfinity Series final practice (TV: NASCAR.com)
11:05 a.m. - 11:55 a.m., Cup Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)
1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: NASCAR.com)
3:40 p.m., Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: Fox Sports 1 - FS1)
5:40 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: FS1; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)
7 p.m., Xfinity Series race - Green flag 7:14 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)
Saturday, April 13
7:30 p.m., Cup Series race - Green flag 7:44 p.m. (TV: FOX; Radio: MRN)
