NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Full 2019 Richmond spring race weekend schedule

By:
1h ago

The spring race weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway is a condensed two-day show for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

Richmond International Raceway
The scoring tower at Richmond International Raceway
Richmond International Raceway

The schedule is subject to change. All times listed are Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDT).

Friday, April 12

8:05 a.m. - 9:55 a.m., Xfinity Series final practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

11:05 a.m. - 11:55 a.m., Cup Series first practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: NASCAR.com)

3:40 p.m., Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: Fox Sports 1 - FS1)

5:40 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: FS1; Radio: Motor Racing Network - MRN)

7 p.m., Xfinity Series race - Green flag 7:14 p.m. (TV: FS1; Radio: MRN)

Saturday, April 13

7:30 p.m., Cup Series race - Green flag 7:44 p.m. (TV: FOX; Radio: MRN)



NASCAR shortens Cup Series knockout qualifying rounds

NASCAR shortens Cup Series knockout qualifying rounds
