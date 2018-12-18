US Motorsport Report: RCR prepares for historic year

The team, owned by Richard Childress who made his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway in 1969, will have both of his Cup Series cars painted gold and he’ll also feature a number change on the CHevrolet Camaro driven by Daniel Hemric.

Also StarCom Racing officially buys charter from Richard Childress Racing for 2019 season.

See this and more in this week’s US Motorsport Report from Julia Piquet below: