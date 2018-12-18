Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

US Motorsport Report: RCR prepares for historic year

US Motorsport Report: RCR prepares for historic year
Tim Southers
By: Tim Southers
Dec 18, 2018

Richard Childress Racing makes several announcements around celebrating 50th year of the organization in 2019 beginning in the Daytona 500.

Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing
Daniel Hemric, Richard Childress Racing
Richard Childress Racing Daniel Hemric paint scheme
Landon Cassill, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Local Knowledge

The team, owned by Richard Childress who made his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway in 1969, will have both of his Cup Series cars painted gold and he’ll also feature a number change on the CHevrolet Camaro driven by Daniel Hemric.

Also StarCom Racing officially buys charter from Richard Childress Racing for 2019 season.

See this and more in this week’s US Motorsport Report from Julia Piquet below:

Darlington's 2019 NASCAR Throwback Weekend to honor 1990-1994

Darlington's 2019 NASCAR Throwback Weekend to honor 1990-1994

Kasey Kahne announces 2019 racing plans

Kasey Kahne announces 2019 racing plans
Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Landon Cassill , Austin Dillon , Daniel Hemric
Author Tim Southers

