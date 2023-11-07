Subscribe
NASCAR Cup
News

Repave under way of iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway

After a successful reopening this season, the upgrade of North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway continued Tuesday with the start of the resurfacing of the iconic track.

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Published
Repaving of North Wilkesboro Speedway

The historic .625-mile short track received rave reviews after hosting NASCAR competition in May for the first time since 1996 with a Truck Series race and the NASCAR All-Star Race.

It was the culmination of a long and difficult process that required much convincing of state and local government officials by Speedway Motorsports as well as $18 million in money from the N.C. state government for infrastructure improvements.

The return of NASCAR races came on the same surface the track featured when it originally shuttered its gates nearly 30 years ago.

That began to change on Tuesday when Speedway Motorsports kicked off a repaving process, which included milling approximately two inches of the old track, repairing failing spots, sealing and adding a specially designed asphalt mixture in the same configuration as the original track, including the 13 degrees of banking in the corners.

Repaving of North Wilkesboro Speedway

Photo by: Speedway Motorsports

Repaving of North Wilkesboro Speedway

“There’s not a race track that I’m aware of other than North Wilkesboro Speedway that ran on a 40-year-old surface,” said Steve Swift, Speedway Motorsports’ senior vice president of operations and development. “That’s a tribute to the asphalt that they used back in the 80s. That was a really good product. There’s not many new tracks that have been placed since the 90s that will last 30 years.

“We were really deferential to try to maintain the character that was here before. Naturally, the old track was a unique creature. The patch materials that we had to use kind of changed the racing for the All-Star Race, just because of where we had to patch it.

“The product created so much grip, so it’s going to be pretty exciting to see how it goes back to where it was pre-patching, where they were racing two-wide and three-wide. Now the track has got the same grip all the way across.”

Like the process used in the Atlanta Motor Speedway repave, Speedway Motorsports used a special mix that is expected to age faster than traditional asphalt, creating a more “worn-in” surface more quickly.

At Atlanta, the track saw an eight to 10 percent falloff in grip in the first year after the repave, Swift said.

Repaving of North Wilkesboro Speedway

Photo by: Speedway Motorsports

Repaving of North Wilkesboro Speedway

Carl Rose & Sons Asphalt, the original paving contractor for the track, supplied nearly 2,000 tons of specialty asphalt for the project, while N.C.-based Delta Contracting managed the milling process.

As a result of innovative improvements made ahead of this year’s All-Star Race, including a concrete foundation beneath the newly added safer barrier, the barrier was not removed for the resurfacing project, which will allow crews to complete the work in less than two weeks.

The track will again host the All-Star Race in 2024 along with a Truck race during the May 17-19 race weekend.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Penske on new NASCAR champ Blaney: "His limits are the sky"

Penske on new NASCAR champ Blaney: "His limits are the sky"

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Penske on new NASCAR champ Blaney: "His limits are the sky" Penske on new NASCAR champ Blaney: "His limits are the sky"

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix Kevin Harvick's "great ride" comes to close at Phoenix

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Fittipaldi brothers share memorable IndyCar test day at Sebring

Fittipaldi brothers share memorable IndyCar test day at Sebring

Indy IndyCar

Fittipaldi brothers share memorable IndyCar test day at Sebring Fittipaldi brothers share memorable IndyCar test day at Sebring

NASCAR penalizes Heim for Hocevar payback

NASCAR penalizes Heim for Hocevar payback

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Phoenix

NASCAR penalizes Heim for Hocevar payback NASCAR penalizes Heim for Hocevar payback

Penske on new NASCAR champ Blaney: "His limits are the sky"

Penske on new NASCAR champ Blaney: "His limits are the sky"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Penske on new NASCAR champ Blaney: "His limits are the sky" Penske on new NASCAR champ Blaney: "His limits are the sky"

Daytona 24 winner Braun remains in IMSA with LMP2 deal after MSR exit

Daytona 24 winner Braun remains in IMSA with LMP2 deal after MSR exit

IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24 winner Braun remains in IMSA with LMP2 deal after MSR exit Daytona 24 winner Braun remains in IMSA with LMP2 deal after MSR exit

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe