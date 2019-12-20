NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Nostalgia

Remembering Junior Johnson: The 1960 Daytona 500 in his own words

shares
comments
Remembering Junior Johnson: The 1960 Daytona 500 in his own words
By:
Dec 20, 2019, 11:25 PM

First published in Autosport magazine in its "Race of my Life" series, this is the account of the 1960 Daytona 500 that the legendary Robert Glenn Johnson Jr kindly gave to me when I met him in 2010. He was Grand Marshal for the 500 that year, and his car took a ceremonial lap ahead of the race (pictured). Rest in peace, Junior.

It was luck. I didn’t have a fast car, and was way off the guys running up at the front, like Jack Smith and Cotton Owens in high-powered Pontiacs, in my Chevrolet. My car didn’t have a race motor design – it was a 348 cubic inch engine that you’d put in a truck or somethin’!

But I had Ray Fox on my team, and he’s a great motor builder, so it lasted like it ’sposed to, but it just wasn’t up to speed. The key to winning that race was I was drafting all day long. I didn’t really know what I was doing – I didn’t know what ‘the draft’ was! I just knew that when I ran close behind somebody, I could keep up with them, even though my engine was much less powerful.

The moment I realised this was in practice. Cotton Owens came by, maybe 20-30mph faster than me, but in half a lap I was runnin’ right with him. I could even bump him if I wanted to! I didn’t know what it was, but I knew it was something I could take into the race and do something good with it. Nobody else had really figured out what I was doing.

Lo and behold, after doing it all day long, and it put me in a position to win the race near the end. Bobby Johns was the only competitor I had to beat for the win, and he spun out when his back glass blew right out because of a freak gust of wind. I went on to win the race.

Would I have won without that happening? I don’t think so. I couldn’t draft up to him, so I couldn’t keep with him, never mind pass him. Basically I stole the race. I didn't win it.

After the race, nobody believed that I’d won! It was just so awesome that a car as slow as I had was in Victory Lane. Drafting was something that was discovered that day, and it’s still something that is key to winning races today. It’s helped a lot of people win a lot of races.

Watching the guys today with their bump-drafting is pretty hairy. Sometimes they get by with it…sometimes they don’t.

Obituary:

Next article
NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson dies, aged 88

Previous article

NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson dies, aged 88
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Junior Johnson
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Daytona Clash

Daytona Clash

8 Feb - 9 Feb
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson dies, aged 88

1h
2
Formula 1

Williams "blown away" by Russell's approach

3
MotoGP

Watch Hamilton’s onboard lap riding Rossi’s Yamaha MotoGP bike

4
Formula 1

2019 tech verdict: How Williams struggled from the start

2h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault thought backmarker-like lows were over

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Remembering Junior Johnson: The 1960 Daytona 500 in his own words
NAS

Remembering Junior Johnson: The 1960 Daytona 500 in his own words

NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson dies, aged 88
NAS

NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson dies, aged 88

JGR names new crew chief for Martin Truex Jr.
NAS

JGR names new crew chief for Martin Truex Jr.

Ford chief: NASCAR Next Gen car "a very big step forward"
NAS

Ford chief: NASCAR Next Gen car "a very big step forward"

Felix Sabates retiring after 'tremendously rewarding' career
NAS

Felix Sabates retiring after 'tremendously rewarding' career

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.