Red Bull reveals dual San Diego paint schemes for Van Gisbergen and Zilisch

When NASCAR arrives in San Diego for a brand-new street race at Naval Base Coronado, all eyes will be on Trackhouse Racing, and for good reason.

Shane van Gisbergen has won six of the last seven road/street courses on the Cup schedule, and finished a close second in the only one he lost.

In San Diego, SVG will attempt to conquer a 3.4-mile street course while driving a special Red Bull livery -- an all-silver No. 97 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Those who were watching NASCAR in the late 2000s may remember seeing a very similar paint scheme when Red Bull Racing competed in the Cup Series.

But Van Gisbergen won't be the only Red Bull car on the track. Rookie teammate Connor Zilisch will pilot the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with the traditional blue Red Bull colors. Zilisch's best runs this year have been on the road courses, and he will be hoping to turn his season around with a big day in San Diego.

Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen paint schemes for San Diego

This will be the first time in over a decade two different Cup cars will carry Red Bull as a primary sponsor in the same race.

Van Gisbergen is currently the top Trackhouse driver in the championship standings, and is currently inside the Chase. The three-time Supercars champion recently earned his first top five in the Cup Series.

Zilisch is one of the most promising rising stars in NASCAR, but is having a difficult rookie season. His best finish of the year is 14th, but there have been flashes of speed from the teenager.