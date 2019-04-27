Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Talladega / Breaking news

Rear deck lid of Austin Dillon's No. 3 car taken by NASCAR

shares
comments
Rear deck lid of Austin Dillon's No. 3 car taken by NASCAR
By:
1h ago

NASCAR officials confiscated the rear deck lid of Austin Dillon’s No 3 Chevrolet on Friday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the penalties could prove costly.

When the No. 3 went through the template station of inspection on Friday, not only did the rear deck lid not fit but officials also noticed bondo on the lid, where it appeared the putty had been used to alter its shape.

NASCAR inspectors immediately seized the rear deck lid and plan to take a closer look at it back at its research and development center in Concord, N.C.

NASCAR announced a new policy earlier this season in which as part of its focus on inspection procedures, it will assess all penalties for illegal parts at the track during the course of the weekend.

The example cited at the time was that if a car is unloaded with an illegal part, it would automatically be assessed an L1 penalty.

L1 penalties typically include a 10-40 point deduction, a suspension from 1 to 3 races and a fine up to $75,000.

Why the penalty has not been already assessed by Saturday was not made clear by NASCAR officials. It could still be assessed following the Cup race on Sunday or may be announced later next week.

Next article
Erik Jones: New contract with JGR not on "forefront of my plate"

Previous article

Erik Jones: New contract with JGR not on "forefront of my plate"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega
Drivers Austin Dillon
Teams Richard Childress Racing
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Azerbaijan GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole, Leclerc crashes Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Azerbaijan GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole, Leclerc crashes

2h ago
Verstappen: Tows "critical" with "draggy" 2019 F1 cars Article
Formula 1

Verstappen: Tows "critical" with "draggy" 2019 F1 cars

Hamilton couldn't recover from "shocking" first corners Article
Formula 1

Hamilton couldn't recover from "shocking" first corners

Latest videos
Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Apr 2, 2019
NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Mar 28, 2019

News in depth
Rear deck lid of Austin Dillon's No. 3 car taken by NASCAR
NASCAR Cup

Rear deck lid of Austin Dillon's No. 3 car taken by NASCAR

Erik Jones: New contract with JGR not on "forefront of my plate"
NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones: New contract with JGR not on "forefront of my plate"

Despite rule changes, Ryan Newman tops 204 mph at Talladega
NASCAR Cup

Despite rule changes, Ryan Newman tops 204 mph at Talladega

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.