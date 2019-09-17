RCR to release Hemric following 2019 season

Richard Childress Racing announced Hemric's departure Tuesday with the following statement:

"Richard Childress Racing has exercised its option and will release Daniel Hemric as the driver of the No. 8 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camaro ZL1 effective at the conclusion of the 2019 NASCAR race season.

"Daniel is very talented driver and an outstanding person. We'd like to thank him for his commitment and dedication to RCR the past three years and wish him continued success in the future endeavors. Additional information on RCR's Cup program will be announced at a later date."

The likely candidate to replace him is Tyler Reddick, who currently drives for RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and is pursing his second consecutive championship in that division.

Hemric is in his rookie season at the Cup level, scoring one top-five and two top-tens. He currently sits 25th in the championship standings. Following the announcement, he tweeted the following: