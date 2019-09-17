NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
First Practice in
2 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
9 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
16 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
23 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
30 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
37 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
44 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
51 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
58 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

RCR to release Hemric following 2019 season

RCR to release Hemric following 2019 season
By:
Sep 17, 2019

Richard Childress Racing will release driver Daniel Hemric at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Richard Childress Racing announced Hemric's departure Tuesday with the following statement:

"Richard Childress Racing has exercised its option and will release Daniel Hemric as the driver of the No. 8 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camaro ZL1 effective at the conclusion of the 2019 NASCAR race season. 

"Daniel is very talented driver and an outstanding person. We'd like to thank him for his commitment and dedication to RCR the past three years and wish him continued success in the future endeavors. Additional information on RCR's Cup program will be announced at a later date."

The likely candidate to replace him is Tyler Reddick, who currently drives for RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and is pursing his second consecutive championship in that division. 

Hemric is in his rookie season at the Cup level, scoring one top-five and two top-tens. He currently sits 25th in the championship standings. Following the announcement, he tweeted the following:

 

