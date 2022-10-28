Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II News

RCR announces 2023 crew chief for Austin Dillon

Keith Rodden will return to the role of crew chief in 2023, joining Richard Childress Racing with driver Austin Dillon.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

Rodden has spent 139 Cup races atop the pit box, working with William Byron, Kasey Kahne, and Jamie McMurray.

He and Kahne won the 2017 Brickyard 400 together. In more recent years, he has worked on the Motorsports Competition NASCAR strategy group at General Motors. 

“The addition of Keith Rodden to the Richard Childress Racing team highlights the ‘One Team’ approach to our race program and the commitment that our manufacturer partner has made to elevating all of the Chevy NASCAR teams with a shared approach to data gathering and technical development,” said Andy Petree, vice president of competition for Richard Childress Racing.

“I’ve known and worked with Keith Rodden since the beginning of his NASCAR career, and I can confidently say that he will be a great match for Austin Dillon and our team at Richard Childress Racing. We’d like to thank Justin Alexander for his contributions to the No. 3 team and know that he will do a great job continuing to support RCR in his new role.”

He replaces Justin Alexander, who has been named the director of vehicle performance for RCR. Alexander led Dillon in all four of his NASCAR Cup Series victories, including the 2018 Daytona 500.

