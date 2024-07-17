RCR enters Ty Dillon in Brickyard 400 to debut Cup new sponsor
Richard Childress Racing will kick off a new partnership with Titan Risk Solutions by fielding a third NASCAR Cup entry in this weekend’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing, Car Bravo Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
RCR on Tuesday announced a multi-year, multi-car partnership with Titan Risk Solutions, which provides insurance and insurance-related services for trucking companies.
Titan’s sponsorship will debut in this weekend’s race on RCR’s No. 33 Chevrolet, which will be driven by Ty Dillon, the 32-year-old grandson of RCR owner Richard Childress.
The Cup series is returning to the 2.5-mile oval course at IMS after running its road course since the 2020 season.
“We’re thrilled to be able to showcase Titan’s vast reach across the trucking industry through the relationships and platform that our race team partnership with Richard Childress Racing provides,” said Tim Smith, president of Titan Risk Solutions.
“I can’t think of a better place to introduce our relationship than Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a track seeded in history and tradition, and with a race team that exemplifies the same commitment to quality and family values as Titan Risk Solutions.
“We’re all looking forward to cheering on Ty Dillon this weekend, as well as an exciting lineup of Titan drivers in the years to come.”
Dillon has 242 starts in the Cup Series. His best finish came at Talladega in 2021, finishing third.
Currently, he competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series with Rackley W.A.R. and has been running a partial Cup schedule with Kaulig Racing in its No. 16 Chevrolet. Dillon is a former winner at IMS, taking a victory in the 2014 Xfinity Series race at the track.
“I’m excited to once again race on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Dillon. “Kissing the bricks at the historic track is a special moment that I’ve been fortunate enough to experience with RCR.
“Every time we go to Indy, the memories come back. I’m grateful for the opportunity and look forward to having a great showing while representing Titan Risk Solutions.”
So far this season, RCR has run its No. 33 in four races, four with the team’s Xfinity driver Austin Hill and one with Supercars star Will Brown.
