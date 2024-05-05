Rain delays start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Kansas

UPDATE: The race finally got underway after a three-hour delay, going green at 6:25 p.m. ET.

Rain moved into the area of Kansas City, Kan., just after 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and remained fairly stead past the original 3 p.m. ET start time.

When the race does finally get under way at the 1.5-mile oval, Christopher Bell will lead the field to green for the first time this season.

Bell beat Ross Chastain for the pole in Saturday's qualifying session and earned the 11th pole of his career. Bell has yet to convert one into a victory.

"We've got a great starting spot and we’re in prime position to win some stage points. But 267 laps is a long time and I fully believe that we can have a great race and definitely believe I can (win), too," Bell said.

"It just all has to come together and honestly at this point, I’m not looking for a race win, guys. I’m literally looking to see the checkered flag. And I know my car has great capabilities. If I just see the checkered flag with a clean car, we’re going to have a solid day and that’s what we’re after."

Bell has had an up-and-down season in 2024.

He picked up an early win at Phoenix, which locked him into the playoffs, but he's struggled over the last month to get good finishes. In that stretch, he has not finished better than 17th and has three finishes of 34th or worse.

Sunday's race may be a prime opportunity for a turnaround for Bell as Toyota drivers have won the last four races at Kansas and five of the last six.