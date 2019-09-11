NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
First Practice in
2 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
7 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
15 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
22 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
29 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
36 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
43 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
50 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
57 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
64 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Promoted: Blink of an Eye releases in select theaters only 9/12

shares
comments
Promoted: Blink of an Eye releases in select theaters only 9/12
Sep 11, 2019, 4:03 PM

Blink of an Eye: From Triumph to Tragedy is a sobering look inside the darkest day in NASCAR history from the perspective of Michael Waltrip.

Michael Waltrip, Richard Childress and Dale Earnhardt
Michael Waltrip's 2001 Daytona 500
Dale Earnhardt Sr and Michael Waltrip with sand car
Dale Earnhardt, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Michael Waltrip
Michael Waltrip's 2001 Daytona 500

Based on Michael Waltrip's 2011 New York Times bestseller, Blink of an Eye: From Triumph to Tragedy details the darkest day in NASCAR history.

For Michael Waltrip it was the highest of highs immediately followed by the lowest of lows. The film, premiering in select theaters for one-night only on September 12th, talks to Waltrip and focuses on his star-crossed friendship with the iconic driver, Dale Earnhardt Sr. 

The film, described as “amazing” by the late racer's famous son Dale Jr., is being dubbed the ‘greatest sports story never told.’

Get your tickets HERE.

 

Paul Menard still loves racing but "I love my family more"
Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Dale Earnhardt , Michael Waltrip

Race hub

Las Vegas II

Las Vegas II

13 Sep - 15 Sep
First Practice Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 13 Sep
16:35
13:35
Final Practice Fri 13 Sep
19:30
16:30
Qualifying Sat 14 Sep
16:05
13:05
Race Sun 15 Sep
19:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

