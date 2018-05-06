Pole-sitter Kyle Larson to start from rear at Dover; car chief ejected

After failing pre-race inspection three times, pole-sitter Kyle Larson will have to start from the rear of the field for the AAA 400 at Dover.

His car chief David Bryant has also been ejected from the race track.

Alex Bowman and Austin Dillon, who qualified 15th and 27th respectively, will be joining Larson at the rear of the field.

Bowman also failed inspection three times and has had his own car chief ejected. For Dillon, it was a noncompliant splitter that has sent him to the back of the grid. Several teams struggled to get through inspection on Friday due to issues with the front splitter on their race cars.

Additionally, Larson and Bowman will have to serve a 30-minute practice hold in the first session at Kansas Speedway next weekend.