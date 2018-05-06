Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Cup DoverNASCAR CupDoverMore events
NASCAR Cup Dover Breaking news

Pole-sitter Kyle Larson to start from rear at Dover; car chief ejected

0 shares
Pole-sitter Kyle Larson to start from rear at Dover; car chief ejected
Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro AAA
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide
Get alerts
By: Nick DeGroot, News Manager
06/05/2018 05:06

After failing pre-race inspection three times, pole-sitter Kyle Larson will have to start from the rear of the field for the AAA 400 at Dover.

His car chief David Bryant has also been ejected from the race track.

Alex Bowman and Austin Dillon, who qualified 15th and 27th respectively, will be joining Larson at the rear of the field.

Bowman also failed inspection three times and has had his own car chief ejected. For Dillon, it was a noncompliant splitter that has sent him to the back of the grid. Several teams struggled to get through inspection on Friday due to issues with the front splitter on their race cars.

Additionally, Larson and Bowman will have to serve a 30-minute practice hold in the first session at Kansas Speedway next weekend. 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Dover
Track Dover International Speedway
Drivers Alex Bowman , Austin Dillon , Kyle Larson
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the NASCAR Cup main page
NASCAR Cup DoverNASCAR CupDoverMore events