Gallery: North Wilkesboro Speedway as it continues renovations

The iconic track was re-opened earlier this year and will welcome back the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 with the All-Star Race.

The surface will remain unchanged for the big event, which was last paved about 42 years ago. Winston Cup logos are still visible around the facility, which ceased being the title sponsor of NASCAR at the end of the 2003 season. The track, beloved by fans, is a relic of a bygone era.

The track was part of the original NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 1949, with Bob Flock taking the checkered flag that year. The top level of the sport hasn't raced there since 1996 with Jeff Gordon beating Dale Earnhardt Sr. to the race win in the final event.

Learn more about the renovations HERE and take a look at some photos from around the speedway as the multi-million dollar upgrades begin.

North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway renovation Photo by: Jim Utter

