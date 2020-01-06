Team Penske announces crew chief shakeup for Cup teams

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
178 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
192 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
213 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
227 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
262 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
269 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
276 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
283 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
290 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
297 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
304 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Team Penske announces crew chief shakeup for Cup teams

shares
comments
Team Penske announces crew chief shakeup for Cup teams
By:
Jan 6, 2020, 10:02 PM

Team Penske has decided to swap around its crew chief roster for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Todd Gordon
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Menards/Richmond and Jeremy Bullins
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire
Paul Wolfe
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Menards/Richmond

Team Penske has made changes atop the pit box for all three of its NASCAR Cup Series operations.

Paul Wolfe, who has served as crew chief for Brad Keselowski since 2011, will shift to the No. 22 team of Joey Logano. Wolfe and Keselowski won the 2012 Cup Series title together, as well as 29 races.

Todd Gordon, who has been with Logano since 2013 and won the 2018 championship, will move over to the No. 12 team of Ryan Blaney.

Lastly, Blaney's crew chief Jeremy Bullins will be paired with Keselowski moving forward. Penske won six races during the 2019 season, but failed to get any of their cars into the Championship 4. 

“As we do after the completion of each season, we evaluated what we can do to better achieve our goals and we felt it was time to make these changes to better position us to reach our potential,” said Roger Penske in a statement from the organization. “We are fortunate that we have three very strong leaders in Paul, Todd and Jeremy, who work with experienced and talented crews. Pairing each of these winning teams with different drivers and cars should provide new energy and a fresh approach for the 2020 season.”

Read Also:

Next article
Top Stories of 2019, #6: Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crash

Previous article

Top Stories of 2019, #6: Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crash
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Brad Keselowski , Joey Logano , Ryan Blaney
Teams Team Penske
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Daytona Clash

Daytona Clash

8 Feb - 9 Feb
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Dakar

Watch: Fernando Alonso rebuilds car with co-driver

3h
2
IMSA

Milner buoyed by Corvette's Roar qualifying form

3
Formula 1

The driver who can wreck F1's 2020 silly season

4
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 2: Terranova leads, big drama for Alonso

5
Dakar

Alonso didn't know what he hit in Dakar crash

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Team Penske announces crew chief shakeup for Cup teams
NAS

Team Penske announces crew chief shakeup for Cup teams

Top Stories of 2019, #6: Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crash
NAS

Top Stories of 2019, #6: Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crash

Top Stories of 2019, #9: NASCAR bets the farm on Next Gen future
NAS

Top Stories of 2019, #9: NASCAR bets the farm on Next Gen future

Top Stories of 2019, #10: Jimmie Johnson announces retirement
NAS

Top Stories of 2019, #10: Jimmie Johnson announces retirement

Remembering Junior Johnson: The 1960 Daytona 500 in his own words
NAS

Remembering Junior Johnson: The 1960 Daytona 500 in his own words

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.