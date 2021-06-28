Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Penske crew chief Todd Gordon to retire at season's end

By:

Team Penske crew chief Todd Gordon is stepping away from his role following the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Gordon made the abrupt announcement on Monday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, saying he had made “a family decision that this will be my last year sitting on the pit box.”

Gordon, who won the 2018 Cup Series title with Penske driver Joey Logano, currently serves as crew chief for driver Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Ford team.

“You look at any life and there’s several chapters at it. It’s been an awesome run here at Team Penske. Really, really happy and fortunate to have the opportunities I’ve had here,” Gordon said. “When you look at it going forward, this is my 23rd year down here in NASCAR, 10 years in the Cup Series.

“I’m going to make the transition to something else, a new chapter in life. Not sure what that is going to be. Looking to have a little more family time. I’ve got two daughters, one in college, one in high school. Just blessed with the opportunities that I’ve had to this point.”

Gordon is in his 10th season as a crew chief in the Cup Series. He also spent six seasons as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series.

He’s collected 12 Cup Series wins (10 with Logano, two with Blaney), seven in the Xfinity Series (one with Kurt Busch, five with Brad Keselowski and one with Logano) and earned a win in the 2017 preseason Clash at Daytona with Logano.

“Family is important. Through the pandemic, for everybody, it makes you start seeing those things,” he said. “Had some of this a couple of years and thoughts and just tried to find the timing for it but felt this was the right time to go ahead and make the transition to the next chapter in my life.

“We’ll see where that pans out to be.”

