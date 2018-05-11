Global
NASCAR Cup Breaking news

Parker Kligerman to run Coke 600 at Charlotte with Gaunt Brothers

By: Nick DeGroot, News Manager
11/05/2018 01:30

Gaunt Brothers Racing will enter the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Parker Kligerman behind the wheel.

Kligerman has ten appearances in the Cup Series, but none since 2014. He will pilot the No. 96 GBR Toyota Camry in his return.

The team has entered five of the first 11 events this season with D.J. Kennington as the driver. He finished as high as 20th at Talladega Superspeedway.

“We’re pleased to have Parker join GBR for the 600,” said GBR owner Marty Gaunt. “He has experience at 1.5-mile tracks, as well as within all of NASCAR’s national touring series, which helps us grow our program. Our growth to date has been positive and consistent. Having multiple drivers pilot our car allows us the ability to evaluate our program’s strengths and weaknesses.”

Kligerman's best result at the Cup level came to a track similar to Charlotte -- Texas Motor Speedway, where he finished 18th in the fall, 2013 race. Additionally, he has 53 starts in the Xfinity Series and two victories in 71 CWTS starts.

“I’ve known Marty a long time and have a tremendous amount of respect for his passion and professionalism,” said Kligerman. “I want to help him take GBR to the next level. I’m appreciative of the opportunity and am thrilled someone with his stature recognized and rewarded my effort last year in Trucks.

“I’m looking forward to driving in the sport’s longest event. It will certainly be challenging, but I’m confident in the team’s plans for the Charlotte race weekend.”

 

