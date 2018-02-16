Global
One-fifth of Daytona 500 field already in backup cars

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
16/02/2018 04:42

With two days still remaining until the Daytona 500, a large portion of the field already knows it will lose its starting position at the green flag.

As of Friday morning, eight drivers have been forced to backup cars due to accidents in Thursday night’s Cam-Am Duel qualifying races.

Although their official starting position for the 500 was set by either their performance in their respective Duel or their qualifying time, all eight will drop to the rear of the field at the green flag of Sunday’s race.

Those already moving to a back-up car are Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola, William Byron, Matt DiBenedetto, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson and David Gilliland.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series still has practices slated for Friday and Saturday before the start of Sunday’s 500.

Four of the teams were also forced to go to back-up engines – Keselowski, Almirola, DiBenedetto and Johnson – but at the series director’s discretion they will not have to start the next event from the rear of the field.

In addition, seven Cup teams will serve 15 minute practice penalties Friday due to being late to inspection. The penalty will be assessed at the end of the session (in other words their practice will be cut short by 15 minutes).

Those drivers: Danica Patrick, Gray Gaulding, Michael McDowell, David Ragan, A.J. Allmendinger, Brendan Gaughan and Mark Thompson.

 

