Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Pocono
Hamlin earned his 64th career win and his eighth at Pocono on Sunday
Denny Hamlin wins, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
Denny Hamlin cruised to the win ahead of title rival Tyler Reddick at Pocono Raceway, with William Byron leading the way for Chevrolet in third.
John-Hunter Nemechek earned his first top five of the year, placing fourth, while Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.
Erik Jones placed sixth, Chris Buescher seventh (top Ford driver), Ross Chastain eighth, Ty Gibbs ninth, and Ryan Blaney tenth.
Nemechek also led the most laps at 42, which is a career-high for the Legacy Motor Club driver.
Four cars failed to reach the checkered flag, with 27 cars finishing on the lead lap. Christopher Bell, who Hamlin had to pass for the race lead, ran out of fuel and finished 26th.
Hamlin won Stage 1, while Todd Gilliland earned his first-career stage win in Stage 2, going on to finish 19th.
2026 NASCAR Cup 'Great American Getaway 400' at Pocono race results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|160
|
2:56'36.098
|6
|67
|2
|T. Reddick23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|160
|
+1.678
2:56'37.776
|1.678
|7
|35
|3
|W. ByronHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+3.017
2:56'39.115
|1.339
|7
|38
|4
|J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|160
|
+6.883
2:56'42.981
|3.866
|6
|41
|5
|K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+8.866
2:56'44.964
|1.983
|7
|41
|6
|E. JonesLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|160
|
+9.635
2:56'45.733
|0.769
|6
|41
|7
|C. BuescherRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|160
|
+10.666
2:56'46.764
|1.031
|7
|37
|8
|R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+11.240
2:56'47.338
|0.574
|7
|34
|9
|T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|160
|
+12.019
2:56'48.117
|0.779
|8
|36
|10
|R. BlaneyTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|160
|
+12.984
2:56'49.082
|0.965
|7
|27
|11
|C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+17.234
2:56'53.332
|4.250
|7
|27
|12
|C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|160
|
+19.832
2:56'55.930
|2.598
|6
|41
|13
|D. SuarezSpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+20.199
2:56'56.297
|0.367
|7
|32
|14
|A. CindricTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|160
|
+21.367
2:56'57.465
|1.168
|7
|23
|15
|R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports
|47
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+33.653
2:57'09.751
|12.286
|8
|28
|16
|R. Herbst23XI Racing
|35
|Toyota
|160
|
+33.800
2:57'09.898
|0.147
|7
|21
|17
|M. McDowellSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+34.337
2:57'10.435
|0.537
|7
|20
|18
|A. HillRichard Childress Racing
|33
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+34.858
2:57'10.956
|0.521
|7
|19
|T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|160
|
+35.035
2:57'11.133
|0.177
|12
|28
|20
|C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+35.678
2:57'11.776
|0.643
|7
|21
|21
|B. Wallace23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|160
|
+36.127
2:57'12.225
|0.449
|9
|16
|22
|A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+36.395
2:57'12.493
|0.268
|9
|15
|23
|
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
|88
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+37.074
2:57'13.172
|0.679
|12
|14
|24
|C. CusterHaas Factory Team
|41
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+37.280
2:57'13.378
|0.206
|7
|13
|25
|A. DillonRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+42.649
2:57'18.747
|5.369
|9
|12
|26
|C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|160
|
+47.362
2:57'23.460
|4.713
|9
|11
|27
|A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|160
|
+50.169
2:57'26.267
|2.807
|9
|10
|28
|R. PreeceRFK Racing
|60
|Ford
|159
|
+1 Lap
2:56'15.702
|1 Lap
|8
|9
|29
|
D. DyeLive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|159
|
+1 Lap
2:56'43.967
|28.265
|10
|30
|C. WareRick Ware Racing
|51
|Chevrolet
|159
|
+1 Lap
2:57'07.514
|23.547
|9
|7
|31
|S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing
|97
|Chevrolet
|158
|
+2 Laps
2:56'54.482
|1 Lap
|13
|6
|32
|T. DillonKaulig Racing
|10
|Chevrolet
|158
|
+2 Laps
2:57'14.193
|19.711
|10
|5
|33
|
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|157
|
+3 Laps
2:56'36.646
|1 Lap
|10
|4
|34
|J. LoganoTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|156
|
+4 Laps
2:57'19.167
|1 Lap
|15
|5
|35
|N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports
|4
|Ford
|107
|
+53 Laps
2:53'47.977
|49 Laps
|8
|2
|36
|C. MearsBeard Motorsports
|62
|Chevrolet
|105
|
+55 Laps
2:01'22.471
|2 Laps
|8
|1
|37
|Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|66
|
+94 Laps
2:37'34.572
|39 Laps
|5
|1
|38
|B. KeselowskiRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|46
|
+114 Laps
52'45.449
|20 Laps
|5
|1
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