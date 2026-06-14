Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Pocono

Denny Hamlin cruised to the win ahead of title rival Tyler Reddick at Pocono Raceway, with William Byron leading the way for Chevrolet in third.

John-Hunter Nemechek earned his first top five of the year, placing fourth, while Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

Erik Jones placed sixth, Chris Buescher seventh (top Ford driver), Ross Chastain eighth, Ty Gibbs ninth, and Ryan Blaney tenth.

Nemechek also led the most laps at 42, which is a career-high for the Legacy Motor Club driver.

Four cars failed to reach the checkered flag, with 27 cars finishing on the lead lap. Christopher Bell, who Hamlin had to pass for the race lead, ran out of fuel and finished 26th.

Hamlin won Stage 1, while Todd Gilliland earned his first-career stage win in Stage 2, going on to finish 19th.

2026 NASCAR Cup 'Great American Getaway 400' at Pocono race results